(Treynor) -- The Treynor cross country program saw plenty of positives in the first four weeks of the 2023 season.
It's now up to the Cardinals to build off those.
The Treynor girls squad sits at No. 16 in the latest Class 1A rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. One of the Cardinals' season highlights came on September 5th when they won their home meet.
"This year has been a little different than the teams we've had in years past," Treynor head coach Chaley Hempel tells KMA Sports. "The girls work together hard and get along. We have a group of girls that run about the same pace, which has helped us out."
Senior Alyssa Kulesa has been Treynor's top runner when she's not busy contributing to a state-rated volleyball team.
"She's been running fantastic," Hempel said. "She ran all summer long and is probably in the best shape of her life. You can see it at meets."
Anne Miller, Lilly Yochum, Ryleigh Thomas, Andyn White, Elsie Mausbach, Addison Saar and Delaney Jorgenson have also been among the contributors on the girls side.
"They get along," Hempel said. "They all run very similar. As a team, they see the potential. They've all been running really well."
The Cardinals have only two boys in the lineup this year -- senior Jack Carley and sophomore Jeyden Farr.
"Being from a small school, it ebbs and flows," Hempel said of the small roster. "This isn't the first time we've had low numbers. They (Carley and Farr) run similarly, so that helps. They push each other. That shows a lot."
The Cardinals have built the foundation for success as they enter the second part of the season.
"We want to get better," Hempel said. "Progress is easy to see in cross country. I'd like to see faster times at a much to put us in a good position for conference and district."
Hempel feels her team has the talent capable of making some noise at the Western Iowa Conference Meet in October and in the postseason.
"We'd love to be in the top three of the conference if not win it," she said. "Those are some lofty goals. All we need to do is work hard."
Treynor's next meet is Tuesday at the Tri-Center Invitational.
Hear the full interview with Coach Hempel below.