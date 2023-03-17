(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Sam Burmeister knew he wanted to play college soccer. It was just a matter of finding the right spot.
He found that at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
"I'm excited," Burmeister said. "It's something I've been working towards my whole high school career. (Cornell) has a really good program."
For Burmeister, playing collegiate soccer is a lifelong dream.
"It was a must," he said. "I knew I wanted to play somewhere."
Burmeister had choices, including interest from Memphis at the Division I level but he ultimately chose Cornell because of their engineering program.
"They saw me play at a camp and became interested," Burmeister said. "Before going on that visit, I wasn't super interested. Then I learned what their program is about. That helped me make the decision."
Burmeister joins a program that went 8-6-3 last year.
"They're competitive," he said. "They have a small roster, so I'll be able to get some playing time in. They're trying to build and bring in players they can utilize. I like that."
Burmeister totaled 15 goals in his junior season.
"I play the ball fast," he said. "My 1-on-1 playmaking and defensive (needs work). When I met the coach, I told him I wanted to go to the place where I'll improve the most. That's what I'm looking to do the next four years."
Click below to hear the full interview with Burmeister.