(Treynor) -- Treynor's Sam Burmeister came into the 2023 soccer season determined but with a relaxed demeanor.
That demeanor created success for him and his team, resulting in a long-awaited return to state for his team and the 2023 KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
"I'm happy we made it to state this year," Burmeister said. "This was a big year for us because we had so many seniors. I grew up playing with these players. It was really fun."
Burmeister totaled 33 goals. That number ranked seventh in the state and second in KMAland.
"I'm always looking for a pass that is a better opportunity for me," Burmeister said. "I also try to find the quickest way to the goal. I don't think about it. I'm just doing it."
Burmeister attributes his offensive success this season to his laid-back approach.
"In previous years, I had plans," he said. "This year, I just wanted to play relaxed. I think I played better because of that. I found my groove."
Of his 33 goals this season, Burmeister points to one the two goals he scored against Van Meter on April 29th.
"We were down 1-0 for the majority of the first half," he said. "We scored two goals in the first half and two in the second half. We never dropped our intensity."
Burmeister tallied 64 goals in his career, which only contained three years because COVID canceled his freshman season.
"Skill-wise, I was always pretty good," Burmeister said. "But I found my comfort zone and played in that. That was the most impactful part of my high school career."
Treynor's trip to state didn't end the way Burmeister and his teammates wanted, as they lost to eventual Class 1A state champion Western Christian in a state quarterfinal. However, Burmeister cherishes the moments and memories he had with his teammates this season.
"We had a good program," he said. "I played with a ton of people I've known all my life. That was amazing."
Burmeister isn't done playing soccer. He'll take his talents to Cornell College next year.
"(Soccer) is something I've always loved to do," he said. "I decided around my freshman year that I was going to take it seriously. That meant putting in extra work to make that happen."
Hear the full interview with Burmeister below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Caden Johnson, Glenwood
2021: Keaton Mann, Treynor
2019: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central
2018: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central