(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan.
Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school.
“I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and he is the golf coach at Nebraska Wesleyan.”
Currin credits much of her golf game to Norman, as she first started to learn the game from him in eighth grade.
“My dad has been a huge golfer, and he got my brother into it when he was very young,” Currin said. “My brother fell in love with it right away, but my dad didn’t want to pressure me into golfing. He never had me pick up a club until eighth grade year when I wanted to learn what it was like. Right away he got me lessons with (Coach Norman), so I didn’t develop any bad habits. Everything I know is from Ryan.”
Now, she will get to continue to learn from Norman at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“They expect high achievements,” Currin said, “and I want to be held to those standards. They have great programs, and I know Ryan is going to push me. He talks to me about his goals, and I definitely want to go for a national championship. I’m willing to work hard for it.”
Currin finished in a tie for sixth in Class 2A this past spring and earned a repeat selection on the All-KMAland Girls Golf Team.
“I definitely want to see my scores go down (this year),” Currin added. “It would be great if our team made it to state three years in a row. We obviously lost a majority of our team, but I think we still have a good chance at it if we really work hard.”
Listen to much more with Currin Monday’s Upon Further Review interview below.