(KMAland) -- Several KMAland athletes participated in the Iowa Track & Field Carnival on Tuesday at BGM High School.
Treynor alum Jake Fisher ran third in the 100 meter dash and took sixth in the 110 meter high hurdles to highlight the area. Former teammate Blake Sadr had a 10th-place finish in the discus.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor placed second in the 400 meter dash in a time of 50.70 and ran 10th in the 200. Atlantic’s Craig Allen Becker was ninth in the 1600.
Several Missouri River Conference athletes placed well at the meet. Sioux City East’s Blake Wiederhold won the shot put (54-02) while Alison Palmersheim was third in both the girls discus and shot put.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Austin Freiberg came in fourth in the 400 meter hurdles, and Caden Lafleur of Heelan was eighth in the discus.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.