(Treynor) -- Right around the time Emma Flathers’ high school volleyball career was coming to an end, she realized she wasn’t quite done with the sport.
With that, Treynor’s standout setter will take her talents to the next level with Des Moines Area Community College.
“At the start of my senior year, I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to play (in college),” Flathers said. “It was something that was always in the back of my head, but I wasn’t sure. As my senior year came to an end, it was something that I knew I wanted to continue doing.”
Flathers, who earned a third team all-state honor from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association this past year among many other honors, says she was always keeping an eye on some of the top junior colleges.
“I’m still undecided on my major, so I just felt like that was my best option,” she said. “After meeting (head coach Danielle Lopez and assistant Danielle Coronado), they have built a culture that seemed to fit me well.”
While Flathers has been one of the area’s top setters and a regular for the Cardinals, she says she is prepared to spend a year learning and progressing.
“I’m really excited,” she added. “I know that going into next year they already have a really good setter. I’m excited to learn a lot from her and build relationships with others on the team.”
Listen to much more with Flathers from Friday’s UFR below.