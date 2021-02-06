(Treynor) -- Another stellar defensive effort for the Treynor girls basketball team equaled another dominant victory for the 2A No. 9 Cardinals as they ousted Tri-Center 60-25 on Friday night.
While the result was a strong defensive showing, it didn't start that way, as Treynor surrendered 11 of the 25 points in the first quarter but had an 18-11 lead after one.
"First quarter, we probably shot the best we have all year. The problem is our defense was probably the poorest."
The Cardinals found some separation in the second quarter and expanded their lead to 33-16 going into halftime.
Tri-Center scored on their first possession of the second half, but a Treynor timeout allowed the Cardinals to regroup defensively.
"We didn't execute the way we wanted, which is something you don't want to do," Chapman said of their early second-half letdown. "So I called a timeout and told them that we were at the point of the season that you have to be locked in at all times."
Coach Chapman's team listened to his message, as they expanded their lead 44-25 after three quarters and held T-C scoreless in the fourth.
The combination of Mandy Stogdill and Clara Teigland paced Treynor's offense with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Stogdill flourished early, scoring 15 in the first half on a quartet of threes."
"It definitely helps when your teammates can drive and get you open."
Teigland was a large part of why Stogdill had open looks from deep. The sophomore point guard masterfully maneuvered through T-C's defense throughout the night with some dazzling no-look passes. Teigland's impressive dimes highlighted a stellar night of ball movement for the Cardinals. "To get shots, you have to get other people open," Teigland said. "I think we are getting open better."
"We are not selfish," Stogdill said. "We are always looking for the next pass."
Emma Flathers had eight points. Alexa Schwartz posted six.
Tri-Center was paced in the defeat by 13 points from Madison Ausdemore. The Trojans (7-11, 4-11) return to action against AHSTW on Tuesday.
As for Treynor, the Cardinals improve to 17-3 overall and are now 14-1 in the WIC. They will also conclude their season with AHSTW, but will do so on Monday.
With the postseason fast approaching, Treynor is starting to mesh.
"I was real comfortable going into tonight with how we are playing," Chapman said. "The girls are excited. They understand what's at stake. We are playing our best ball at the moment, which is perfect."
Complete interviews with Teigland, Stogdill and Coach Chapman can be viewed below.