(Oakland) -- An unforgettable day for Treynor wrestling highlighted Saturday's festivities at the Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Riverside High School in Oakland.
The Cardinals won a hotly-contested team race with 160 points and sent a school-record six wrestlers onto next week's state tournament.
Dan Gregory (285) and Levi Young (182) were district champions for Treynor, while Jett Sornson (113), Danny Kinsella (152), Zach Robbins (160) and Rafe Gayer (195) each qualified as runners-up.
Gregory -- a state medalist last year -- was dominant on Saturday, tallying pins and 30 and 43 seconds to punch his ticket to Des Moines.
"It feels pretty good," Gregory said. "I was getting to my stuff, hitting moves and getting quick pins. It was part of the stepping stone."
While Gregory is making his second trip to state, Young's district title clinched his first appearance.
"It's a lifelong dream," he said. "I made it happen. It's pretty dang gratifying. We've worked hard this year. To see it pay off is really nice."
Check out the interviews with Young and Gregory below.
Underwood was second with 150.5 points. The Eagles also sent six to state: Carson Thomsen (126), Gable Porter (132), Blake Allen (138), Maddox Nelson (152) and Hayden Huen (170) qualified as district champions, while Avery Vacek (106) reached as a runner-up.
Nelson snagged his qualification with a thrilling 3-2 win over David Helton (St. Albert) in the finals.
"It feels very good," Nelson said. "I've dealt with injuries and not making the lineup the past two years. It's good to make it this year. It's relieving, but I still have a lot to work on."
Huen's finals match was perhaps the most thrilling of the day as he used an overtime reversal of Owen Hoover (CAM) to win his bracket.
"It's one of the best feelings you'll ever feel in wrestling," Huen said about his win. "He scored on me a few times. Overtime happened, and I just persevered through it."
Click below to watch the interviews with Nelson and Huen.
The host Riverside finished third. Davis Bramman (106), Kellen Oliver (120) and Caden Forrestall (220) were district champions, while Jack Branan (132) advanced as a runner-up.
Bramman's quick fall of Vacek in the finals was his latest impressive performance in a season full of them. He's back at state after a disappointing showing last year.
"Last year, I didn't have a great mindset," Bramman said. "This year, I have a better mindset. I feel like that will help me."
Forrestall won his title by upsetting top-seeded Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) by fall.
"I ran a crossface across him," Forrestall said. "His leg came free. I ran a cradle, and it seemed like he didn't want to fight anymore. It was amazing. It's probably my favorite memory in wrestling."
KMA Sports spoke with Bramman and Forrestall after their matches. View those interviews below.
Southwest Valley finished fourth in the team standings behind a school-record four state qualifiers. Brayden Maeder (113) and Colin Jacobs (195) advanced as district champions, while Inman and Tate Haffner (182) advanced as second-place finishers.
Jacobs' district title is redemption after falling short at the district tournament in the past two years.
"After coming up short, it's nice to finally make it," he said. "It's something that's been a goal since I was a freshman. I've finally met that goal."
Jacobs was on a mission Saturday, recording pins in 42 and 34 seconds in his only two matches.
"I wanted to take care of business and make sure I didn't lose a match I shouldn't," Jacobs said.
Brian South gave CAM a district champion thanks to his title at 160 pounds. South -- who qualified for state with the Atlantic-CAM program last year -- is ready to redeem himself after an 0-2 performance last year.
"It feels good," South said. "I'm pretty excited. This year, I'm going to try to place and do my best. It (last year) was an eye-opener. I could have done better. I'll put it to use this year."
St. Albert and Tri-Center each qualified two wrestlers for state as district runners-up. John Helton (138) and David Helton (152) qualified for St. Albert, while Gryphen McDermott (120) and Brant Freeberg (126) advanced for Tri-Center.
East Mills will have one wrestler at the state tournament: senior Ryan Stortenbecker at 145 pounds.
Stortenbecker secured his second trip to state with a 3-2 win over Treynor's Danny Kinsella.
"I didn't place last year," he said. "I really want to go back and redeem myself. It's pushed me day-to-day."
Griswold's RJ Dishong (285) qualified for state as a runner-up. Dishong is the Tigers' first state qualifier since Hadley Ogg in 2015.
Check out the full list of state qualifiers and team scores below.
TEAM SCORES
1. Treynor (160)
2. Underwood (150.5)
3. Riverside (143.5)
4. Southwest Valley (95)
5. CAM (68)
6. St. Albert (56)
7. Bedford (55)
8. Tri-Center (47)
9. Griswold (40)
10. East Mills (33)
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: Davis Bramman, Riverside (1st), Avery Vacek, Underwood (2nd)
113: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (1st), Jett Sornson, Treynor (2nd)
120: Kellen Oliver, Riverside (1st), Gryphen McDermott, Tri-Center (2nd)
126: Carson Thomsen, Underwood (1st), Brant Freeberg, Tri-Center (2nd)
132: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st), Jack Branan, Riverside (2nd)
138: Blake Allen, Underwood (1st), John Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
145: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (1st), Danny Kinsella, Treynor (2nd)
152: Maddox Nelson, Underwood (1st), David Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
160: Brian South, CAM (1st), Zach Robbins, Treynor (2nd)
170: Hayden Huen, Underwood (1st), Owen Hoover, CAM (2nd)
182: Levi Young, Treynor (1st), Tate Haffner, Southwest Valley (2nd)
195: Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (1st), Rafe Gayer, Treynor (2nd)
220: Caden Forristall, Riverside (1st), Dillon Inman, Southwest Valley (2nd)
285: Dan Gregory, Treynor (1st), RJ Dishong, Griswold (2nd)