(Treynor) -- Treynor multi-sport senior-to-be Allie Houser already knows where she’s going to college, and she knows she’s going to keep her multi-sport ways going. Houser will compete in both soccer and track at the next level with Dordt.
“I feel really good about getting it done early,” Houser said. “I know some of my friends don’t have it figured out yet, and a lot of people don’t until their senior year. I’ve been trying to figure out where I wanted to go, and whether I wanted to do both soccer and track, and I’m really glad I figured it out early.”
Houser, who was a key contributor in both soccer and track this past year, said she couldn’t imagine giving up either sport at this stage.
“I realize it’s going to be difficult and challenging to do both,” she said. “I really want to go to the next level and be more competitive in both sports. I visited Dordt and interacted with both of the teams. I loved all the people I met and both of the coaches. I really think it’s possible for me to compete in both.”
Making things “easier” for Houser at the next level may be that the soccer season shifts to the fall while track stays in the spring.
“I’ve been up there three times now,” Houser said of Dordt. “I loved the community of it. It’s a Christian college, which is perfect for me. I loved all the people that I met, and they’ve all been super supportive through my high school soccer and track seasons. Everything about it, I love.”
