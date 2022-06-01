(Treynor) -- Treynor’s Rachel Kinsella found the right academic opportunity for her future ambitions. And with it, she also found a chance with a Division I track program.
Kinsella’s ambitions to be an OB/GYN took first priority, but after she found her perfect fit at Loyola University Chicago, the track opportunity fell into place.
“I’m looking to challenge myself (academically),” Kinsella told KMA Sports. “I looked at their academics, and they have wonderful academic levels that were perfect for me. I visited, and it was a beautiful campus in downtown Chicago. Later, I looked into the track team.”
Kinsella filled out a questionnaire with the Loyola program, inserting her times to see if there was any interest.
“During one of my track practices, I was contacted by their sprinter coach,” Kinsella said. “I had a really nice conversation with her, and we set up a time to meet. I went back to Chicago to meet her and the team and look at the facilities. It was all so nice. The community was so warm and welcoming, and it really helped my decision.”
Kinsella is a seven-time state medalist, including a pair of gold medals during her freshman year as a member of the 4x200 and 4x400 champions.
“I had been asked the past few years about running track when I was looking at colleges,” Kinsella noted. “I’ve had different colleges contact me, but it was never my top priority because I’m mainly more interested in getting into medical school.
“When the opportunity came, I kind of decided going from high school as a three-sport athlete into college it would be good to have that community and structure to keep busy. (Athletics) have been a big part of my life.”
With the academics and athletics in line, Kinsella is excited for the opportunity with the Ramblers.
“It’s a huge opportunity and a big step,” she said. “It was something I couldn’t turn down. It’s going to take a lot of work, and it’s going to be hard training. It’s going to be something I’m looking forward to. I’m passionate about running, and it’s something I can do and have fun with when I’m there.”
Listen to much more with Kinsella on her college decision in the audio file below.