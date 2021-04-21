(Treynor) -- Treynor standout Maddie Lewis didn’t need to wait any longer to make her college decision. She found what she was looking for in Concordia.
The Cardinals junior announced her decision to commit to the Seward school early last week.
“I went on a visit about three weeks ago,” Lewis said. “Concordia just really filled all the boxes for me. It filled everything for my family, and it really was just the best choice for me.”
As a part of the Treynor culture, Lewis is used to success, and the winning ways of the Bulldogs program stood out to her.
“It’s a great program,” she said. “A great coaching staff, and they’re really building a great program. They’re number 10 right now in the NAIA. I went to a few other schools, but everything didn’t add up. When I went to Concordia, everything just really fit together.”
The 5-foot-7 Lewis averaged 2.9 kills and 2.3 digs per set during her junior season with the Cardinals. It’s the defensive skills that will most likely be put to use at the next level.
“They told me that I will probably play defense and back row for varsity,” Lewis said. “They said I can hit on JV if I want to work for that and continue working in the back row and work towards that libero spot.
“I used to be a libero back when I was first starting club and stuff. It’s not my favorite thing, but I’m willing to do it if it benefits the team.”
Listen to much more with Lewis from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.