(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Keaton Mann says he’s never had a week like last week.
The high-scoring soccer star had 18 goals in five matches during wins over Logan-Magnolia, Panorama, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood.
“I’ve never had that situation,” Mann said of his monstrous week. “A few years ago, when I was playing with Luke Mieska, he was in that same situation. I just kept feeding him the ball, and he kept going off. That was the only close encounter I’ve ever had with the scoring opportunities I had last week.”
Mann had five goals against Logan-Magnolia and Panorama, three each against Missouri Valley and Riverside and two against Underwood. Two of his goals against Riverside particularly stood out to Mann.
“It was probably one of the toughest games we played so far,” he said. “It was one we wanted to win, and Coach (Jason McIntosh) was really set on beating them. Right at the start of the game, I got the first goal and it felt amazing.
“The second goal against them came in the second half right in front of the goal. I used a rabona (to score). The whole crowd went nuts, and so did I. It was a magical moment.”
Despite a 2-0 loss to Abraham Lincoln on Monday, Mann’s 23 total goals this season rank tied for fifth in the state (all classes).
“It means something special to me,” Mann said. “I’ve never really stood out in the crowd, especially on a soccer team. It feels great to do it, but I put my team first. No matter what, we want to take the W. If that means scoring myself or the teammates scoring to get that W that’s all that matters to me.”
Treynor is back in action on Friday at AHSTW. Listen to much more with Mann from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.