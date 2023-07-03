(Treynor) -- Treynor baseball epitomized the meaning of team effort on Monday in a rout of Missouri Valley.
The Cardinals (15-10) produced 16 hits en route to a 15-0 four-inning win over Missouri Valley (6-20) in a Class 2A District 16 Quarterfinal on KMA 960.
The victory was the Cardinals' third over their Western Iowa Conference rival.
"Back to the fundamentals," Treynor head coach Scott Wallace said. "For us to come out and pound out 16 hits is exactly what we needed to do."
Treynor totaled eight runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third and fourth innings to get the win.
Every member of the Cardinals lineup contributed at least one hit and one RBI.
"It felt great," Wallace said about his team's well-rounded offensive performance. "The last couple of weeks, the top half has been hot, and the bottom has been cool or flipped. For us to come out and get hits one through nine is what I want to see in the postseason."
Leadoff hitter Mason Yochum set the tone for the Cardinals with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored.
"We were just seeing fastballs and putting them in gaps," Yochum said. "We knew where we had to put them, and we executed. I was hunting fastballs and looking for balls I could drive. That's what I did."
"Hitting is contagious," Wallace said. "I've always taught that. Getting Mason on starts the momentum."
Charlie Schrage had three hits, doubled twice and drove in two for the Cardinals. while Brady Phelps had a hit and two RBI.
Brady Wallace doubled among his two hits, scored twice and plated one, Ethan Hill accounted for two hits, a double, one RBI and two runs scored and Andrew Kellar had two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
Jaxon Schumacher tripled to drive in a run as his lone hit, and Holden Minahan got in on the fun with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Pitcher Ryan Bach helped his own cause with a double and three RBI. Bach also threw four innings of shutout action, striking out three and walking three while allowing only four hits.
"I feel like I pitched well," Bach said. "My curveball wasn't working, but everything else was. I knew after the first inning that I didn't have to stress. I knew my defense had my back."
"Ryan mixed up his speeds and hit his spots," Wallace said. "He kept their batters off-balance. That's what he needed to do."
Brayden Neill had two hits for Missouri Valley, while Taeler Glennie and Hayden Kocour also had hits. Kocour, Eli Fouts and Justin Reed were the Big Reds' lone seniors.
Treynor advances to a Class 2A District 16 Semifinal contest with Red Oak Wednesday evening in Clarinda on KMA-FM 99.1. The Tigers were a 13-1 winner on June 1st, but three members of Monday's potent lineup -- Yochum, Wallace and Phelps didn't play in that game.
"The 21-out mentality is what we have to do," Coach Wallace said. "We'll stick to the basics. Red Oak is a quality program. I hope we're ready to get after them."
View the full interviews with Yochum, Bach and Coach Wallace below.