(Treynor) -- Recent Treynor graduate Todd Pedersen has decided he’s not done with track and field.
The Cardinals standout will continue to run at the next level with Iowa Western Community College.
“I really wasn’t going to go this route,” Pedersen said, “but I took some time and thought about it throughout the summer. I thought I would miss out on an opportunity if I didn’t take it. I’m going to try and run track the best I can until it’s over.”
Pedersen says he was originally planning on attending Iowa Western anyway, and he was able to work out a plan with new head coach Marc Bierbaum.
“(Treynor assistant T.J. Quick) went to college with (Coach Bierbaum),” Pedersen said. “That’s kind of how I got into contact with them. He said he wanted me to come run there, so we just kind of figured this all out in the past week.”
Pedersen showed remarkable versatility over the last several years of his career at Treynor, eventually turning into one of the state’s elite 400 hurdle runners. However, it was a fall at this past spring’s state track meet that started to turn his college decision.
“When I fell and hit that eighth hurdle, that kind of made me want to continue and not end it on a low note,” Pedersen said. “I just want to continue to do what I do best, and that’s run.”
