(Treynor) -- Treynor pitcher Drew Petersen made his future official one day before the beginning of his senior season this past Sunday.
The outstanding southpaw – after committing to the school about a month earlier – officially signed with Briar Cliff baseball on Sunday.
“One of my mom’s friends at work, her husband went there and told us about it,” Petersen said. “We went up there and really liked the campus and baseball program in general.”
Petersen had an impressive junior season after breaking through late during his sophomore campaign. In 2019, he went 5-3 with a 1.18 ERA, striking out 59 and walking just 16 in 53 1/3 innings.
“The head coach (at Briar Cliff) is in his second or third season,” Petersen said. “He’s pretty young and went to college to pitch. I feel like that could be a good learning opportunity for me to improve my skills on the mound.”
Through one start this year, Petersen has a 0.00 ERA and struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings while allowing just two hits. The Cardinals (1-1 overall, 1-1 WIC) are aiming for another trip to the state tournament, and Petersen hopes they can finish on top of Class 2A.
“One of our goals is to make it to state and hopefully go the distance,” he said. “We want to win a championship. We have the talent do so, I believe.”
Following what he hopes is a deep run in Des Moines, Petersen will turn his attention to helping a Chargers program that went 7-13 this past spring before the season was cut short.
“I couldn’t be happier to be able to play my favorite sport another four years,” he added.
Listen to the complete interview with Petersen linked below.