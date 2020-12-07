(Treynor) -- Treynor lineman Blake Sadr will play his football at the premiere FCS school in America.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound standout announced a commitment to North Dakota State on Sunday.
“It was kind of a long process,” Sadr told KMA Sports. “I was kind of happy to get it over with. I had a lot of schools I really liked, but in the end, the decision was pretty clear to me.”
Sadr says he whittled his list down to a final five that also included Augustana, Central Missouri, Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State.
“Overall, it’s just their program,” Sadr said of North Dakota State. “What they offer from an athletic and academic standpoint. They also have a super nice campus, and they combat the (cold weather) with underground tunnels and skywalks between their buildings. That was a big plus for me.”
While the process was long and not as perfect as Sadr would have liked, considering the ongoing pandemic, he says the relationships he built with those in the North Dakota State program made him feel at home.
“Talking to them you get the sense they obviously like to win,” he said. “It’s just obvious in the way they talk to you. I was recruited by their entire coaching staff, and that was different from any other place. Then their players started talking to me more, and I developed relationships with those guys and it built from there.”
At the end of the process, Sadr allowed himself a moment of reflection.
“It’s pretty special to be honest,” he said. “My freshman year, (Coach Jeff Casey) told me that he genuinely believed I could go to the next level. Ever since then, that’s been my goal. It means a lot to get to that level and be believed in to play there.”
Hear the full interview from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.