(Treynor) -- The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week went through more than most during the early stages of the pandemic last spring.
Treynor’s Sid Schaaf was not just shut out of competing in track and field due to COVID-19. He was also rehabilitating a torn ACL, suffered during basketball season. Despite that, his first meet at Dowling Catholic last week sure did make a statement.
The Cardinals senior posted KMAland-best times in the 400 hurdles (56.34) and 110 hurdles (15.43) while also running for 4x400 (3:28.20) and sprint medley (1:36.08) relays that also rank No. 1.
“It felt really good to get out there and run again,” Schaaf told KMA Sports. “It’s been two years, and with all that work I’ve put in to get out and compete felt really good.”
Schaaf says he wasn’t necessarily surprised with his torrid start to the season.
“I knew I could probably get back to where I was,” he said. “We have a lot of fast guys on our team, and it was great to get out and compete with my friends again. We have a lot we want to accomplish this year.”
That leads into Tuesday night’s Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor. Schaaf says he expects to run the sprint medley, 110 highs, the open 400 and the 4x400, and he should get an extra boost from Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun running against people that are the same speed as us. I’ve never beat (Underwood’s Brayden Wollan). He’s really fast, but I’ve had a lot of fun running against him my middle school and high school years.”
Follow @d2mart for updates on Twitter throughout the evening and listen to much more with Schaaf below.