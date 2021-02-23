(Council Bluffs) -- A red hot shooting performance has Treynor one win away from yet another state tournament.
Sid Schaaf and Tim Zimmerman combined on 62 points and 14 3-pointers to lead the Cardinals (19-4) to a dominant 84-53 win over their Western Iowa Conference co-champion AHSTW (20-3).
“What can you say?” Coach Scott Rucker said. “We were really locked in. We shot it so well, and it snow balled from there.”
Schaaf had 34 points on six made 3-pointers to go with six rebounds while Zimmerman poured in 28 on eight made treys of his own to lead the Cardinals.
“After every practice, me and Tim stay and shoot for about 20 to 25 minutes,” Schaaf said. “It just started paying off, and it felt really good to see the ball go in the hoop like that.”
“I was just using my screens,” Zimmerman added. “Trying to find open gaps and get open shots.”
Thomas Schwartz directed the offense, finishing with 11 points and 13 assists on offense and four steals on defense for Treynor.
“He’s progressed with his discipline,” Rucker said of Schwartz. “When he’s a disciplined player like that, we’re so good. Tonight was the type of player we know he can be, and I’m just so happy for him that he’s developed as a player that he strives to be.”
The performance included a 30-point third quarter to bust open a nine-point halftime lead, and it was far and away the most lopsided loss for an AHSTW team that split with the Cardinals this season.
It also included 16 forced turnovers and nine total steals for a Treynor defense that is also starting to really find its stride.
“We were pretty locked in defensively,” Rucker said. “They’re so talented. You’ve got to pick your poison a little bit. I’m really happy with how we played on defense and rebounded, especially in the first three quarters.”
Raydden Grobe led AHSTW with 18 points and seven rebounds while Brayden Lund scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth period. Kyle Sternberg chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Vikings, which will lose seniors Blake Holst and Jake Kelly but return all five starters and their top reserves.
For Treynor, the win represents another chance to play for a trip to the state tournament. The Cardinals will meet Van Meter (16-6) in a 2A substate final on Saturday in Atlantic (AM 960, 7:00 PM). The Bulldogs beat Panorama, 57-55, on Tuesday night and will go for their fourth state trip in five years.
“One thing, these kids haven’t been through it before,” Rucker said. “You listen to everybody around you, and you think you’re good. I hope they have it figured out now. They’re going to hear how good they are over the next few days, and (Van Meter) doesn’t care. It’s a big challenge for these kids and their maturity.”
The Cardinals, meanwhile, hope to return for a second straight year and sixth time since 2011. It’s a position not a lot of people had pegged for them after losing a historic senior class.
“People thought that we weren’t going to be as good this year because we lost a great senior class,” Schwartz admitted. “We want to show that we can get right back there.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Rucker, Schaaf, Zimmerman and Schwartz below.