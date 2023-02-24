(Atlantic) -- Treynor girls basketball's fantastic season suffered a heartbreaking ending on Thursday.
The 2A No. 7 Cardinals (21-3) fell one win shy of the program's 18th state tournament berth, dropping a 39-38 decision to Panorama (22-2) in a Class 2A regional final on KMA 960.
"It hurts," Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. "It hurts so much because we care so much. That's the price you pay. We were willing to put our feelings on the line. When it doesn't come out your way, you feel bad, but I couldn't be prouder of our team. We gave it all we had. The sun will come up, and we'll learn from this."
The two squads traded barbs in the first half. Treynor took a 26-23 lead into halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating triple from Clara Teigland. The Cardinals added the first two points of the second half, but Teigland picked up her fourth foul shortly after, relegating her to the bench.
Panorama capitalized on Teigland's absence and took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals hung around and took a 38-37 lead with a few minutes remaining behind two free throws from Nora Konz. A missed three in the final minute gave Panorama another opportunity, and the Panthers capitalized with Tyme Boettcher's bucket with less than 25 seconds remaining.
Treynor hoped to give Teigland a chance to play the hero on the final possession, but Panorama didn't allow that, and Treynor's desperate game-winning attempt failed.
"Clara was supposed to attack the basket," Chapman said. "They double-teamed (Clara). In hindsight, I wish I had those six seconds back. We got a shot off. It just didn't go our way."
The Treynor offense that gelled throughout the postseason struggled to find a groove Thursday night.
"Their 1-2-2 is tough," Chapman said. "We probably didn't attack the middle of the zone as much as we should have."
The loss brings a devastating ending to Treynor's stellar season.
"It was a great season," Chapman said. "These kids expected to be at state. At the moment, it seems like a disappointment. But I know it's not a disappointment. We're a good ball club. The kids are great, and they practiced hard."
Treynor has a young nucleus returning next year. However, they will have to replace four-year starter Clara Teigland.
"She's had a great impact," Chapman said. "We're going to miss Clara. There's no doubt about it."
Kasey Lang is the Cardinals' only other senior.
Check out the full interview with Coach Chapman below.