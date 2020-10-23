(Panora) -- Treynor’s Clara Teigland and Cole Dooley won individual championships among 15 total KMAland conference runners that qualified for the Class 2A state meet on Friday in Panora.
“It feels really good,” Teigland said. “I’ve been working really hard all season. I was ready and excited to come here today.”
Teigland ran a 20:15 to win the girls race and edge past Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, who took second in 20:19.
“Mayson is a great competitor and all year we’ve been neck and neck,” Teigland said. “I was told to keep her in my sights and not let her get too far away from me.”
Hartley’s trip to Fort Dodge will be the second straight for the sophomore, who will be joined at state by another two-time qualifier in her junior teammate Ashlyn Eberly.
“The course was a little slippery,” Hartley said. “I liked how it was set up, but some of the hills were hard to get up.”
“It is really exciting,” Eberly said. “I made it my freshman year, and now I’m excited to go back. I was really motivated and wanted to make it (back).”
Freshman Georgia Paulson of Underwood ran a 21:14 to qualify fourth while Red Oak’s Chloe DeVries continued a successful dual fall season with a seventh-place finish in 21:41.
Interviews with Paulson and DeVries were lost due to technical difficulties.
On the boys side, Dooley ran a 17:02 to claim a dominant individual championship of his own.
“I felt pretty good,” Dooley said. “I knew it was strong competition today, strong runners and I was ready to start because it was so cold.”
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren is headed back to Fort Dodge thanks to a fourth-place finish and a time of 17:51.
“I feel I ran great,” Bergren said. “My time pretty solid, and I was right in the place that I wanted to be.”
Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin and Brek Boruff are advancing to Fort Dodge, too, with fifth and 13th place finishes, respectively. Gilpin ran a 17:59 and Boruff put down an 18:33.
“It feels great,” Gilpin said. “I’ve been working for it all season long, and I’m excited to get to this point.”
“I was hearing all the people telling me where I was (placed),” Boruff added. “I was praying the whole time to get in that top 15.”
Clarinda also grabbed two qualifiers with Jon McCall placing ninth in a time of 18:18 and Michael Mayer ending up 14th in 18:34.
“We put in a lot of miles,” McCall said. “It’s good to see it pay off. This is my third year, and I feel this is my strongest.”
“I’m really tired right now,” added Mayer, “but it feels really good. It’s really satisfying to know that we worked all season for it.”
Underwood was yet another that grabbed two qualifying positions. Gable Porter placed 10th in 18:19 while Bryce Patten was right behind him in 11th with a time of 18:21.
“It was a little cold out today,” Porter said. “I’m just excited to get to run again at state.”
“It feels really good,” Patten added, “especially coming from last year and getting up there.”
Central Decatur is the lone KMAland conference team to advance to state from the Panora qualifier. The Cardinals, running without their top runner William Gillis, had two in the top 15 and placed third with 114 points.
Tyson McDole led the way for CD with a sixth-place run in 18:05, and Tate Swartz nabbed the 15th qualifying position in 18:34.
“It was a tough day,” Swartz said. “We helped each out on the course in some tough conditions, but we got through it.”
“I expected I would be around top 10,” McDole said. “It was good to pass those kids and get sixth. It was freezing and the footing wasn’t the greatest, but by the second mile we started passing more and more kids.”
View the complete results from the meet below and find video interviews with Teigland, Hartley, Eberly, Dooley, Bergren, Gilpin, McDole, mcCall, Porter, Patten, Boruff, Mayer and Swartz below.