(Treynor) -- Clara Teigland’s first varsity soccer season went as well as one could have hoped.
The sophomore scored 40 goals and passed out 29 assists, leading KMAland in both categories, while leading Treynor to their first state tournament. In a tight race with one of her teammates, Teigland is the 2021 KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“All of it would not be possible without all of my amazing teammates and coaches,” Teigland said. “Everyone just worked together this year. None of this would be possible without all the passing. I couldn’t score any goals without all of my teammates.”
Teigland was both a goal scorer and an assist person this season for the Cardinals. In fact, the All-KMAland, All-WIC and All-State choice is the only player in the state with at least 40 goals and at least 29 assists.
Asked to recount her top moments of the season, Teigland immediately thought of a goal and her team’s overall performance during their regional final win over St. Albert.
“St. Albert was a really fun game since we were able to make it to state,” she said. “I had a header against Panorama that I remember, but again, all of them would not be possible without the assists to me. It’s just been a really good season.”
Teigland teamed with Iowa recruit and senior Alyssa Kellar to create one of the state’s most dynamic duos. Kellar – a three-time All-KMAland choice – was also among the top point-scorers in the state, finishing the season with 35 goals and nine assists.
“I’ve always looked up to her and her work ethic,” Teigland said. “It’s going to be really hard losing her, as well as our seven seniors. They all had such an impact.”
It’s that senior class that teamed with Teigland and many other members of the Treynor squad to push the Cardinals to state for the first time in the school’s short history.
“It was insane,” Teigland said. “It couldn’t’ have been done without our coaches and amazing leadership on the team. We had some amazing senior leadership. It was a great season, and we were so glad we got to end it at state in Des Moines.”
For Teigland, she believes the 2021 season was just step one in what will be a long history of Treynor trekking to Des Moines for state girls soccer.
“You see Treynor basketball, track, volleyball,” Teigland said. “They all make it to state so much. Our goal is to make Treynor girls soccer one of the sports that typically goes to state. It’s been on the rise, and our future looks so bright. We’re trying to make history and make an impact.”
Teigland joins Thomas Jefferson’s Sawyer Elliff and St. Albert’s Makenna Shepard as previous winners of the KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year award. Listen to Teigland's full interview from Wednesday's UFR below.
PREVIOUS GIRLS KMALAND SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Makenna Shepard, St. Albert
2018: Sawyer Elliff, Thomas Jefferson