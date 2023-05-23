(Treynor) -- A remarkable record-breaking season for Treynor’s Clara Teigland is capped today with the KMAland Female Track Athlete of the Year award.
The multi-sport Cardinals star finished out her career with state championships in Class 2A’s 400 meter hurdles and 100 meter hurdles this past weekend.
“I definitely couldn’t have done it without the support from my community,” Teigland said. “My coaches and my teammates (have supported me), and I’m just really excited about the support I was given. It was unmatched.”
Teigland, who will play Division I basketball at the United States Air Force Academy, has seemingly thrived in everything she tried. She could likely compete at the Division I level in soccer, and she spent one year running cross country with that season culminating with a state medal. And, of course, her biggest individual accomplishments may have come on the track just two years after focusing on soccer in the spring.
“I wanted to focus on (soccer) because I was still choosing between soccer and basketball,” she said. “I knew those were my top two picks for college, and then in my junior year I decided to do both. By that point, I knew I was playing basketball in college, and I wanted to try something new for my junior and senior year.”
This past Friday, Teigland broke Logan-Magnolia alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Alex Gochenour’s 2A record in winning the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.72. True to Teigland form, it was a race she had never wanted to try prior to this season. Once she puts her mind to something, it usually gets done.
“They tried to put me in the 400 hurdles my junior year, but I wasn’t really buying into it all,” she said. “They put me in it at one practice, and I would just kind of go over the hurdles. They could tell I didn’t want to do them, but I came into my senior year with a different mindset. At the first practice, I went to the coaches and told them I wanted to try the 400 hurdles.”
The decision by Teigland to buy into the 400 hurdles led her to one of the finest seasons for a KMAland hurdler in recent memory. And it also goes back to her mindset of wanting to try the hardest things.
“Going into the Air Force, I know boot camp is going to be hard,” she said. “I like to try hard things, and this was one of the hard things I wanted to accomplish. I just gave it my all, had a good mindset and knew I could do it.”
Teigland placed second in the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays, which equaled her runner-up finish in last year’s Class 2A 100 hurdles. This past weekend, there was no finishing second for Teigland, who won both hurdles events in her class.
“The 400 hurdles was definitely more significant just because I was trying hard to break the state record,” she said. “The 100 hurdles was also amazing because I was behind for a lot of it. That was more of a grind. I’m more of a person that likes to build up to a certain speed, and I can finish stronger in the 400 hurdles. I knew that was going to be a real grind and real competition, but I knew I could do it. It was also easier to get more excited after the 100 hurdles because I wasn’t so gassed and seeing stars.”
Teigland joins last year’s KMAland Female Track Athlete of the Year Maddax DeVault in earning this award from KMA Sports. Prior to last season, the award went to Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge and Glenwood’s Janette Schraft as KMAland Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year winners.
Listen to the full interview with Teigland below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND FEMALE TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
PREVIOUS KMALAND FEMALE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center
2019: Janette Schraft, Glenwood