(Treynor) -- Treynor shot putter Lucy Thiel is set to take her talents to the next level at Midland in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Midland reached out to me first,” Thiel said. “I had not really planned on throwing in college, but I went to take a campus visit. Everyone was really nice and welcoming, and it kind of felt like home.”
Thiel, who leads the Cardinals this year with a shot put of 36-03.00, didn’t need a whole lot of convincing to decide to continue throwing at the next level.
“I really do love track and always have,” she said. “It’s a huge passion of mine, and so when they offered me and went on a college visit, I really liked the place. Regardless of if I was going to throw not, I wanted to go to school there.”
Thiel says the proximity to home – not too far but far enough – and her relationship with the coaches were major pluses in the corner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference school.
“The coaches are very nice and welcoming,” Thiel said. “(Coach Daniel Gerber) is a great coach. He’s very encouraging and will do checkups with me throughout the season. That’s amazing for me to talk to him about how things are going now. The team seems very n ice, and I’m excited to go there.”
Hear much more from Thiel’s interview on Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.