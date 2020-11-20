(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Stella Umphreys is set to continue her softball career at Northwestern in Orange City.
The Cardinals all-around standout made the decision to become a Red Raider this past weekend.
“I went to a camp there my 8th grad year just to learn more skills,” Umphreys told KMA Sports. “I talked to the coaches a few times at camps and then went to a practice, and then this past weekend went to another camp. It kind of went from there.”
Umphreys had another big season for the Cardinals this past summer, hitting .353 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .618 slugging mark during a truncated season. Her ability to play all over the field (she’s played everywhere but center during her career) was a big draw for Northwestern.
“They’re kind of seeing me as a utility,” Umphreys said. “They would like to see me in the infield or the outfield, and I kind of threw it out that I could play catcher since I caught for Treynor this past year.”
Umphreys, who plans to study nursing in college, says the Northwestern coaching staff, team and the community gave her a home feeling.
“I really like the players and coaching staff,” she said. “They were very welcoming, and their facilities were amazing. The way they value their community and Christian education really stood out to me.”
