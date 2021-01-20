(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brock Wallace is moving back to a familiar position at the next level.
The Cardinals middle infielder, who will play at Southwestern Community College in Creston, is slated to play catcher for the Spartans.
“That’s always been something I’ve kind of done for a while,” Wallace said. “Since I got to Treynor, we had Dean Bedell and Jaxon Schumacher, and the need isn’t really behind the plate. It’s something I think about a lot, and this fall with the opportunity to catch again, it was an easy decision to primarily catch at the next level.”
Wallace, who made his decision official in early December, says he was looking for a school to develop him for further opportunities in baseball.
“I really like how (SWCC) is mainly focused on player development and getting guys to the next level after two years there,” he said. “They also really want to have the best team chemistry they can have.”
Wallace says the courting process began at a camp hosted by SWCC.
“Ever since then I’ve been talking with Coach (Jordan) Camp,” he added. “It was kind of clicking, and I kind of knew right away that I would eventually make my decision to go (there).”
