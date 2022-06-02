(Treynor) -- Treynor’s Lillia Williams has found comfort and a welcoming feeling within the Simpson track and field program.
The three-time state medalist signed with the Storm track and field program recently for those very reasons. And it was something Williams was looking for and needed given a seizure disorder she’s been dealing with since June.
“It doesn’t have a cure,” Williams told KMA Sports. “I just kind of have to deal with it. My parents and I were looking for somewhere I would be taken care of and safe and cared about. I would be a person to them, and they would take care of me if something were to happen. That was a major role in (choosing Simpson).”
Williams, who ran for state medalist-winning relays in the shuttle hurdle, sprint medley and 4x200 in 2021, actually found that comforting, personal feeling the moment Simpson first contacted her.
“My parents downloaded an app which coaches could contact you and look at stats,” Williams said. “I was really banking on that to get college coaches to look at me, but (Simpson head track and field coach) Aaron Fuller actually messaged me through Instagram, which was pretty cool. He actually took the time to figure out who I was, and it was more personal.”
After making contact with Williams, Fuller invited her to take a visit to the Indianola campus. She saw all she needed to see.
“I immediately fell in love,” Williams said. “The campus is so pretty, and I got to meet a couple people on the track team. They were really cool and welcoming, and I really felt like I was at home. That’s somewhere I really wanted to be.”
Despite the seizure disorder, Williams hopes she will be able to use her versatility at Simpson.
“I’ve always been a jumper,” she said. “Whether it be the long jump or hurdles. I also started throwing the javelin and really got into that. I’m hoping to utilize the jumping or throwing, but I’ve also been told I’m going to be in running events. Anyway I can help a team out or get myself out there.”
Listen to much more with Williams on her college decision linked below.