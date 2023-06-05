(Charlotte) -- Tri-Center alum Kari (Witt) Custer was once a state champion on the track. Now, Custer is going outside her comfort zone and taking to a different track.
Custer -- the wife of NASCAR driver Cole Custer -- will compete in the Better Half Dash on June 14th.
The event is an annual charity race featuring the wives and girlfriends of several NASCAR drivers. Proceeds from the event go towards Motor Racing Outreach -- a Christian-based program in the racing community.
MRO provides several resources to the racing community, such as an at-track race chapel, childcare and many other community service events.
"They do so much at the race track," Custer said. "This is super outside of my comfort zone, but it's a great opportunity to raise money for a great cause."
Branching outside of her comfort zone is something the third leg of Tri-Center's 2014 state champion 4x400 team tries to do often.
"The competitive nature is still there," she said. "I'm outside of my wheelhouse. There are so many components to racing. A lot of things are out of your hands. I'll just go with the flow and hope for the best."
Custer has picked the brain of her husband in preparation of this race.
"We've practiced a handful of times," she said. "There's been some ups and downs. I hope I got all of those out of the way. I'm just hoping to do the best I can."
The Better Half Dash is June 14th at Trackhouse Motorplex -- a go-karting complex in Mooresville, North Carolina. Custer is among the 14 women who will compete in the event.
While Custer is still learning the racing scene, some of her competitors have been around it their entire lives.
This year's race features Kristin Labonte (the wife of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte), Julia Piquet (the girlfriend of Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet) and Erin Blaney (the girlfriend of Cup Series driver William Byron and younger sister of current Cup Series points leader Ryan Blaney).
Some even have their own racing experience. Kinzie Hemric (the wife of 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric) is a well-known short-track racer and Holly Shelton (the fiancee of Cup Series driver Erik Jones) is a retired stock car driver.
"It's competitive," Custer said. "It's a friendly competitive, but they're there to win."
Custer will be in good hands. Veteran NASCAR spotter Brandon McReynolds will be guiding her throughout the race.
"I'm probably not going to win," she said. "My goal is to not look silly and raise money for an amazing cause."
The race can be viewed during NASCAR Racehub on FS1.
Hear more with Custer below.