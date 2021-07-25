(Neola) -- For the third time since 2016, Tri-Center will compete at the state baseball tournament. The Trojans (28-2) cruised through the postseason, outscoring their opponents 30-0, including a 5-0 triumph over No. 5 ranked Kingsley-Pierson in a substate final.
“Every time is different and every time is special,” Tri-Center coach Max Kozeal told KMA Sports after the win. “This year, I just feel really happy for the kids.”
The Trojans have relied on elite offense and elite pitching to get to Carroll. Their .429 team batting average leads the state while their 2.14 ERA ranks seventh in Class 1A.
At the plate, senior Northwest Missouri State recruit Trent Kozeal has a .511/.622/.946 batting line with 26 extra-base hits and 42 RBI. Junior Justice Weers is hitting .484/.550/.800 with a school-record 49 RBI, and seniors Mason Rohatsch (.449), Brett McGee (.482), Leyton Nelson (.465) and Ethan Alfers (.427) and junior Jaxon Johnson (.468) all have a batting average of .427 or better. Senior Kaden McDermott sports a .510 on-base percentage with his .311 average while sophomore Michael Turner has come on strong of late with seven hits in 15 at bats. Junior Jaxyn Valadez mans center field.
“I’m so proud of all these guys,” Coach Kozeal added. “Our kids were extremely focused and relaxed. I’m just really proud of them.”
On the mound, Nelson has been a force with a 0.22 ERA over 62 2/3 innings, striking out 85 and walking just 11. His four-hit complete game shutout of Kingsley-Pierson in the state-clincher was masterful. While the performance was just another in a long line of them this year for Nelson, it wasn’t exactly expected for the right-hander that threw just two innings in 2020.
“Not a chance,” Nelson said on if he expected this kind of year. “Last year, I didn’t pitch much. Coach said that I would just eat some innings, but he preached confidence. I just have that mindset.”
Fellow senior Rohatsch has also been strong on the mound with 47 innings, 53 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. Their next most-used pitcher, though, is 8th grader Cael Corrin, who has thrown 18 2/3 innings and has a 3.00 ERA. In order to win a state championship, they’ll likely need to go deep in their rotation to win three times in four days.
Up first, third-seeded Tri-Center will meet sixth-seeded Alburnett (28-9) in a 1A state quarterfinal on Monday at 7:00 PM. The Pirates are making their third state appearance in school history and second in the past three seasons. Regardless of the opponent, the Trojans plan to stay awhile.
“My brother’s senior year, they went up there and were a good team,” Nelson said. “We want to compete up there. We don’t want to just say we made it. We want to go up there and compete.”
“(This postseason run) says a lot about us,” Trent Kozeal added. “It says we can beat anyone.”
Hear the Tri-Center/Alburnett game on KMA-FM 99.1 on Monday evening at 7:00 PM. Check out the Know Your Opponent preview with Alburnett linked here.