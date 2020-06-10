(Neola) -- This year, the Tri-Center Trojans are hopeful to rely on an improved offense and stellar pitching to compete in a competitive Western Iowa Conference.
"The kids are super excited," Coach Max Kozeal said. "I am too. I kept telling the kids we were going to have a season. It's just great. The seniors are running around smiling. They look like kids on Christmas."
The Trojans posted an 18-10 record and finished third in the WIC behind a stout pitching staff. Unfortunately, their season ended with an upset at the hands of Red Oak in a district opener. Kozeal feels last year's end result was a motivator.
"Last year we really depended on our pitching," Kozeal said. "Our hitting just didn't come around the way we liked to. We got a talented senior class. We're going to do the best we can and just have fun playing the game."
Kozeal says improving offensively has been a major emphasis during practices.
"A lot of it is just mental," he said. "Last year was a lot of these guys' first year playing varsity ball. The kids are starting to buy into it more. I think it will bode well for them. We didn't have any offseason hitting, but I know some kids spent time on their own. They've looked pretty well so far."
Brett McGee led the way for the Trojans last season hitting .333 in 48 at-bats. Trent Kozeal hit .325 with 21 RBIs while Leyton Nelson, Jaxon Johnson, Mason Rohatsch and Trevor Carlson saw quality at-bats as well.
The Trojans leaned heavily on the stout pitching combination of Carlson, Rohatsch, Kaleb Smith and Gaven Heim.
Smith made 10 starts last season, posting a 2.07 ERA in 54 innings of duty. Coach Kozeal is expecting an even better season from his senior pitcher.
"Kaleb works pretty hard," Kozeal said. "He works on his pitching pretty much year-round. He's a really smart pitcher. He hits his spots. I expect him to do well again. His arm has looked really good. He has been hitting his spots really well in practice. So that's encouraging."
Carlson tossed 20 1/3 innings, posting a 1.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts on his way to a 2-2 record. Rohatsch went 4-0 with a 1.95 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. Heim fanned 30 batters in 22 innings with a 2.23 ERA.
The WIC figures to be tough this year with Underwood returning a lot from a state tournament team and Treynor returning much of their productivity from a team that won the conference while Audubon, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Logan-Magnolia won't be easy outs, either.
"Everybody's got at least one really good pitcher," Kozeal said. "The large part of the outcome of the conference is going to be who you face that night. Every team has a guy that can shut things out no matter how good the offense is."
While winning the WIC would be ideal, the Trojans are more focused on playing their best baseball come July.
"We know we're not going to be where we're usually at the beginning of the season," Kozeal said. "We're going to do the best we can and have fun doing it. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we'll be clicking on all cylinders and playing our best baseball."
Tri-Center will open the season June 15th at home against AHSTW. The complete interview with Coach Kozeal can be heard below.