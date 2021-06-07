(Neola) -- The Tri-Center baseball team enter their stretch of six games in as many days with a 5-1 record.
"The kids have been super," Coach Max Kozeal said. "It's been a lot of fun."
The Trojans own wins over Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, IKM-Manning, Riverside and West Central Valley. Their only loss was a one-run defeat to Underwood, the presumptive favorite in the Western Iowa Conference.
"We came out flat," Kozeal said about the loss. "But the kids battled back, and we had a chance to tie it late but couldn't get across."
Coach Kozeal's squad has scored 67 runs in their five wins.
"We try to keep things simple," he said. "Our focus is to hit the ball hard and let it take care of itself. The kids have done a good job of communicating. It also helps that the bottom of our lineup has been hitting well. That's a big part of the runs we have been putting up."
Brett McGee paces the Trojans offense with a .647/.727/.765 line and six RBIs.
However, the most pleasant surprise in the T-C offense has been junior Justice Weers, who has plated 16 RBIs, homered twice, and is hitting at a .682 clip.
"To hit as well as he has is kinda crazy," Kozeal said. "Fundamentally, he does things so well. Now those great fundamentals he has have produced on the ball field. He just focuses on hitting the ball hard. It's worked pretty well for him so far."
Mason Rohatsch (.500/.600/.750, 7 RBIs), Leyton Nelson (.500/.667/.714, 8 RBI), Ethan Alfers (.467/.529, 1.067, 9 RBI), Trent Kozeal (.400/.500/.750, 6 RBI), Jaxon Johnson (.385/.619/.385), Drake Newland (.250/.500/.250) and Kaden McDermott (.214/.450/.429, 9 RBI) have also stepped up.
Defensively, the Trojans have leaned on eight different pitchers this season. Rohatsch, Nelson, McDermott, Kozeal, Cael Corrin, Alfers, Sean McGee and Isaac Wohlhuter have combined for a 1.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 innings.
"We have a lot of guys that can throw," Kozeal said. "Our focus is to throw strikes and not give free passes. We've done that so far this year. We feel pretty good about our pitching. As long as they keep throwing strikes, we will be solid."
The Trojans have a rigorous week in front of them, with as many contests this week (six) as they've had in the season's first two weeks. They open the week on Monday night against Missouri Valley, followed by slates with Audubon, Southwest Valley, Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW and Thomas Jefferson.
"It's going to be a long week, but it should be a fun week, too," Kozeal said. "It's going to be a challenging week for our pitching, and we are going to face some good pitching as well. We are ready for the challenge and excited for it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kozeal.