(Neola) -- One of three KMAland state qualifying baseball teams from last year enters this season with some questionmarks but confidence.
Coach Max Kozeal's Tri-Center squad was a feel-good story with a group of seniors destined to finish their careers on the right note.
Many of those pieces are gone, and a new-look Tri-Center lineup is ready for a season that starts a week earlier than usual.
"Starting a week earlier has posed some challenges," Kozeal said. "But it's cool to get going. We've had a lot of fun."
Last year's version of Tri-Center baseball featured seven seniors, a 28-3 record and a spot in the Class 1A State Tournament.
"Our seniors were great leaders," Kozeal said. "They got along so well. It was a special year, but we are looking forward to this year. "
The names and faces might be different, but Kozeal says the attitudes and confidence are the same.
"The kids coming back know what to expect," he said. "They know if we do what we are supposed to do, things fall into where they should."
The biggest hole in the Trojans' lineup comes on the bump, where they must replace reigning KMAland Pitcher of the Year Leyton Nelson.
Nelson was a pleasant surprise last year with a 10-1 record, 0.71 ERA, 89 strikeouts and only 13 walks.
"We knew Leyton was going to be good, but we didn't know he would be as good as he was," Kozeal said. "We hope something like that happens again this year, but it doesn't always work out that way."
The Trojans also have to replace their No. 2 pitcher from last year, Mason Rohatsch.
Freshman Cael Corrin is the top returner for the Trojans after tossing 18 2/3 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Sean McGee, Isaac Wohlhuter, Jaxon Johnson and Hunter Hoffman also saw time on the hill last season. And Justice Weers, their top returning hitter, will see time in the rotation.
"We have some young guys ready to step in," Kozeal said. "We hope our pitching is something we can lean on. We have kids that can throw some strikes."
Offensively, Weers returns after hitting .475/.540/.779 with 50 RBI and five home runs last year. Johnson also raked at the plate by hitting .453 with 27 RBI and four homers. Coach Kozeal expects big things from his senior leaders this season.
"We want them to be good leaders," he said. "The numbers will happen. I look for them to have a good year."
Jaxyn Valadez and Michael Turner saw limited roles in the offense last year and should see enhanced playing time.
The Trojans open their season on Thursday against Boyer Valley. They turn around a day later and travel to Sidney.
Coach Kozeal's admits his team is a work in progress right now, but he's optimistic.
"We might have some rough spots at the beginning of the year," he said. "They're excited about their shot. If we can take that energy and put it to the right focal points, that will be a strength."
Check out the full interview with Kozeal below.