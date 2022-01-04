(Neola) -- The Tri-Center boys have navigated through the ups and downs of their season to a 4-3 record.
"We are just a little inconsistent right now," said Coach Chad Harder. "We haven't quite found our identity, but I think we are coming into our own. We have a nice group of seniors, juniors and sophomores. They are playing new roles, and these kids are finding themselves.
The Trojans have wins over Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Woodbine and Missouri Valley, while their three losses are to West Harrison, Treynor and Underwood -- those squads are a combined 23-3.
"We've found ways to win games and ways to lose games," Harder said. "We feel like if we can get consistent with our play, we can be pretty darn good by the end of the year."
Tri-Center graduated seven contributors from last year's substate finalist team, including three of the top four scorers. Coach Harder is proud of how the new faces to the lineup have contributed, but he admits there have been some bumps.
"Maybe, we've tried to be somebody we're not a little bit. We want to play an inside-out style. We feel good about our post game. We have good guards, but we feel we need our inside-out game to be successful. We've also switched up defenses a decent amount. It seems like at times we look good, and at times we don't."
Senior Jaxon Johnson leads the Trojans with 10.9 points per game, while Michael Turner (9.6 PPG) and Jaxyn Valadez (8.0 PPG) have also been constant scorers.
Valadez, Christian Dahir and Kent Elliott have been inside threats for the Trojans and have controlled the boards with 7.9, 5.9 and 6.0 rebounds per game, respectively.
"A lot of these kids haven't been in varsity situations, and you can see it," Harder said. "We have a lot of kids that can play. We just need those in-game experiences. They are unbelievably valuable."
The Trojans' next opportunity for in-game experience comes on Tuesday when they face Riverside in a rematch of last year's Class 1A district final. Tuesday's tilt is the first of a three-game swing for the Trojans this week. They face IKM-Manning on Thursday and AHSTW on Friday.
"We are talking about three really good coaches and teams," Harder said. "I just want us to put a game together where we are playing how we are capable of playing. There's times where it looks like we haven't skipped a beat and times where we don't recognize our team. This week is key. We need to be competitive. We feel good, but we need to be better."
Check out the full interview with Coach Harder below.