(Neola) -- A seasoned lineup has guided the Tri-Center boys basketball team to a 5-1 start on the season.
"We feel good about our team," Coach Chad Harder said. "We have a lot of kids that have contributed and are off to a good start."
The Trojans have posted victories over West Harrison, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and Audubon so far.
Their lone blemish was a 65-51 hiccup to Underwood on December 10th. While losing is never ideal, Coach Harder feels his team can learn a lot from that defeat.
"We are trying to look at the positives and say that's going to help us down the road," he said. "It pointed out a lot of the things that we have to get better. We are pushing forward and feel good about where we are going."
The Trojans offense has been a well-oiled machine thus far with an average of 69 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep.
"Our guys play together really well," Harder said. "We really focus on our ball movement. We have a bunch of different guys that can score and we want to make tough matchups for teams. We just share the ball really well. When you share the ball and have kids that can do a lot of different things, good things happen."
Senior Leyton Nelson has led the way for Coach Harder's offense this year with 19.3 points per game while shooting 59 percent.
Nelson has been a three-year standout for the Trojans and recently went over 800 career points.
"Leyton is a special talent," Coach Harder said. "He makes everybody around him better."
Nelson has also made his three-point shooting better and is currently shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.
"He spent the offseason really working on his outside shot to make that part of his game," Harder said. "He's kind of an old-school post player. He's about 6-4 and he really likes the inside, but he needed to add the three-point shot to his game. He's been able to shoot and make threes this year and it's made him that complete player that we always knew he was. It's made him a tough matchup for people."
Seniors Trent Kozeal, Ethan Alfers and Mason Rohatsch have also helped Nelson guide the Trojans to their strong start.
This year's version of Tri-Center boys basketball is a relatively experienced squad with four starters returning to the lineup while several other contributors have also returned.
"When we didn't have the summer, we knew we were probably going to be in good shape because of the leadership we have," Harder said. "We have 10 seniors on our roster and they all contribute in different ways."
Kent Elliott has also been a key contributor for T-C so far.
"It's been nice having that experience," Harder said. "We feel like we haven't missed a beat with them. We have some kids coming off the bench that would probably be starters in a normal year. We just feel really good about the mixture of guys we have."
The defense has been stellar for the Trojans, too, holding opponents to an average of 46 points per game.
"We have a lot of things to clean up," Harder said. "But overall, our guys have done a nice job of establishing themselves early in games and turning defense into offense. It's an effort thing. The effort has been tremendous. We are asking them to do a lot and get after it. But again, we are nowhere near a finished product but where we are pretty pleased with where we are at."
The Trojans conclude 2020 with a battle against IKM-Manning Friday night. They will return to action on January 5th when they host Western Iowa Conference foe Treynor.
The Trojans conclude 2020 with a battle against IKM-Manning Friday night. They will return to action on January 5th when they host Western Iowa Conference foe Treynor.