(Neola) -- The Tri-Center Trojans are still alive in Class 1A district play after a 51-45 win over Woodbine on Tuesday night.
The win might have been a microcosm of the Trojans' season. They didn't lead until the fourth quarter but found a way to come through in the clutch and extend their season.
"We were resilient," said Coach Chad Harder. "We weren't at the top of our game in the first half. We knew we had our hands full, but our kids stuck with it. They knew we weren't playing well, but we stepped it up at the right time. At this point, it's win and advance. It doesn't have to be pretty."
The win snapped Tri-Center's two-game skid, which came with losses to Riverside and AHSTW to close the regular season.
"I think our kids expected to win," Harder said. "They were disappointed with how we finished the season. Up to that point, we had won five of our six games before dropping our final two games of the regular season. We knew we could play good basketball. We just went through a cold stretch."
The inconsistencies have been frequent for Coach Harder's team this season.
"There are times we've looked like some of the best teams we've had here and times we look like some of the worst," Harder said. "It's just about finding consistency and hitting shots. We feel good about where we are going forward. If we stay consistent, we like our chances every night."
Juniors Michael Turner and Kent Elliott lead the Trojans' offense with 14.0 and 8.8 points per game, respectively.
"Michael Turner has had a fantastic season," Harder said. "He really makes us go, but getting going with Kent inside makes a big difference."
Jaxyn Valadez contributes 8.2 points per contest, and Jaxon Johnson is a 3-point threat with 56 triples this season.
"When we struggle, everybody has been off," Harder said. "We didn't have a lot of varsity experience coming into the season, so we knew we would be inconsistent at times. When we are knocking down shots from outside and looking inside, we are tough."
The Trojans (13-9) need consistency on Thursday if they hope to get past West Harrison in a Class 1A District 16 Semifinal. The Hawkeyes routed Tri-Center, 74-45, and buried 11 first-half 3-pointers in their December 6th meeting.
That loss came when the Trojans were still tinkering with a new rotation.
"That first matchup was a good thing for our team," Harder said. "It was a wake-up call about where we needed to be. They are very talented. We feel like we have gotten a lot better since then. It doesn't have to be pretty to advance. We know it's going to be a challenge, but we will put it out there and see what happens."
