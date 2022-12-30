(Neola) -- Tri-Center boys basketball coach Chad Harder is pleased with his team's production in 2022.
The Trojans (5-3) have wins over Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley and MVAOCOU, while their three losses were to West Harrison, Treynor and Underwood.
"We feel pretty good about where we're at right now," Harder said. "There's a lot of new faces, but the guys are doing a good job. You want to win every game, but we've had some great experiences. I think we've grown a lot this season. This group will continue to grow as we go on."
Finding the right chemistry and combination has been paramount for the Trojans in a loaded Western Iowa Conference.
"This is probably the smartest team I've ever had," Harder said. "We just need to get experience in big games. Overall, they're great practice players. We just need to translate those experiences into games."
Senior Michael Turner leads Tri-Center's lineup. Fresh off a football season in which he won KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year, Turner averages 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
"Michael Turner is a coach's dream," Harder said. "He's such a tough matchup because he's so good at getting downhill. He makes everybody better on the floor. When we need a bucket, he can go get it."
Christian Dahir and Zach Murley have seen increased roles in Tri-Center's lineup.
Dahir averages 10.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while Murley is good for 10.1 points per contest.
"Both kids are just scratching the surface with what they can do," Harder said. "(Murley's) not the biggest kid in the world, but he plays big and knows how to play. When he's on, he's difficult to stop. Christian is just a phenomenal athlete. The biggest part of his game is the defensive side. With more experience, those kids are just going to climb the ladder and get better."
Senior Kent Elliott averages 6.6 points per game and should have an increased role as the season goes on.
"We have to do a better job of getting him the basketball," Harder said. "With his frame and the moves he has, we have to get the ball to him."
Isaac Wohlhuter, Avery Reed, Tyler Baatz, Carter Kunze and Aiden Osbahr also contribute to Tri-Center's lineup.
"We're happy with where we're at, but we're not content," Harder said. "I think we can make big strides. When we get to February, we're going to be a tough out."
The Trojans return to action on Tuesday against Riverside, followed by a pivotal Western Iowa Conference clash with AHSTW -- the presumptive WIC favorite.
Next week's slate is a good gauge on how much the Trojans improved over the break.
"They're going to be ready for us, but I feel it's a great way to come out of break," Harder said. "It's going to show us where we're at and where we need to be. We're going to continue to get better. That's what every coach wants. I can't see how we don't get better as the year goes on."
Click below to hear more with Coach Harder.