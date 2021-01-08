(Avoca) -- A sour taste from Tuesday night's loss to Treynor prompted Tri-Center to hand 2A No. 2 and KMA 1A/2A No. 1 AHSTW their first loss of the season with a 76-57 victory Friday night.
"The biggest thing about this win is not necessarily about who we were playing, but how we were playing," Coach Chad Harder told KMA Sports. "The Treynor loss, we were pretty upset about that, we felt tonight was a huge night for us. Our guys executed well, came together and played really good team basketball."
"Against Treynor, we did not play our best basketball," senior Ethan Alfers said. "We just toughed it out and found a way."
"We came together and played Tri-Center basketball," classmate Leyton Nelson echoed.
The Trojans relied on a pair of first-half runs to open a sizable lead. Their first spurt came at the end of the first frame, in which they finished on an 11-0 run to take a 20-13 lead into the second, which they finished with a 9-2 stretch to go into the break ahead 40-26. In the second half, Tri-Center countered each AHSTW response with one of their own, thwarting any realistic chance of a comeback.
"Our goal is to have long runs," Harder said. "Credit goes to all of our guys. They played their tails off. This is how we expect to play."
Ethan Alfers pioneered Tri-Center's first-half explosion with 17 of his 21 points.
"It felt good," Alfers said. "I have worked hard for this. I just needed to slow down and play my basketball."
"He's one of those kids that I have to kick out of the gym every night," Harder said. "He deserves this. This is what we think Ethan Alfers is every night. We expect this and hope there is more to come."
Nelson was a force in the paint and scored 16 points.
"My guys were just moving the ball," he said. "We learned from those losses. We are really hungry right now."
Kent Elliott came off the bench to add 12 points. Zach Elliott pitched in nine and Trent Kozeal had seven.
Defensively, Tri-Center kept constant pressure on AHSTW's deadly outside shooting, containing the Vikings to only 7-of-28 from deep.
"We are just playing team defense," Nelson said. "We all came together tonight and that showed."
AHSTW was led in the loss by 20 points from Raydden Grobe. Kyle Sternberg notched 12 points and Brayden Lund scored nine and hauled in seven rebounds.
The Vikings (10-1, 7-1) look to recover from their first loss Tuesday when they face Audubon.
Tri-Center (6-2, 5-2) hopes to continue their winning ways on Monday when they face Logan-Magnolia in another salty WIC matchup.
While a win is ideal, Coach Harder foremost wants to see his team build on the positives from Friday's win.
"They are tough to play," he said. "I just want to see the same effort. In our conference, there is no off night, it doesn't matter who you play. Our guys have to show up every night with the same intensity."
Complete interviews with Alfers, Nelson and Coach Harder can be viewed below.