(Neola) -- Last year was a successful season for both Tri-Center squads. They will look to build off those successful showings this year.
But it won't be easy. The Trojans fielded an individual state champion on the girls side and a state-qualifying boys team, but graduation has impacted their 2020 squad some.
"We lost a good chunk of seniors with 10 graduating," Coach Lexi Cochran said. "But if you're getting it the way you want with numbers, you're going to lose every year. We've got some good runners coming up."
As you might expect from a team that is accustomed to winning, the Trojans expect to win.
"We have the mentality that we want to succeed," Cochran said. "I shouldn't say they expect it, but they know what it takes. They're doing what it takes right now and I'm excited to see that pay off."
One of the faces that does return for Tri-Center this year is defending Class 1A girls state champion, Peyton Pogge. Pogge dominated in her junior cross country campaign by winning every meet and closing it with a dominant showing at the state meet. Cochran feels she's motivated to do much of the same this year.
"She knows what it takes, she works hard every day," Cochran said. "She's always asking what she can do to get a little bit better. I honestly think she plans on having similar success. Her goal is to knock off time at every course and just put in the numbers a state champion should. She's even bigger and stronger than she was last year."
Aside from Pogge, the Trojans also return three of their other top five runners from a team that narrowly missed qualifying for state. Karis Corrin, Kyla Corrin, Olivia Matson and Jaden Franke all return for Tri-Center this season.
"Those kids have showed up this summer, I've never had such a great turnout," Cochran said. "After just missing state last year, they are ready to make another run at it."
On the boys side, they won the Western Iowa Conference Meet last season and qualified for state as a team, but they have some voids to fill due to the graduations of two of their top three runners. Senior Brett McGee was the WIC runner-up last year and is ranked in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches' preseason rankings while Jason VanNordstrand, Drew Georgius, Michael Denning, Luke Hundtofte and Simeon Weers are also likely to vie for varsity reps.
Cochran has seen some things she likes from her boys team, but she admits their lineup is still unknown at the moment
"They are working hard," Cochran said. "Every once in a while at a workout, someone will emerge, but your guess is as good as mine at this point."
Tri-Center opens their season at the Shenandoah Early Bird Invite on Tuesday. Trevor Maeder will be providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The complete interview with Coach Cochran can be heard below.