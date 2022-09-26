(Neola) -- Tri-Center football is in the thick of the playoff picture with an important three-game stretch to end the regular season.
The Trojans currently sit at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 8, thanks to a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning.
"I feel like we controlled the line of scrimmage," Coach Ryan Schroder said about the win. "We had multiple guys getting up the field and making blocks 15 to 20 yards downfield. The light bulb went on, and they just went out and dominated."
The win was a nice bounce back for the Trojans after a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Logan-Magnolia the week before.
It was a rocky first five games for Tri-Center, who opened the year with losses to 1A No. 2 Underwood and Treynor.
Coach Schroder's team seems to have weathered the storm.
"It's been the norm," Schroder said. "I think it prepares for the later half of the season. After the Logan-Magnolia game, I challenged my guys. I said, 'We can let this beat us or learn from it.' I feel like the way they performed against IKM was a message. It's been a rollercoaster, but it prepares us for the second half."
Senior running back Michael Turner has been a beast this year with 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns at 7.1 yards per carry. Turner had another monster performance with 360 yards and four touchdowns against IKM-Manning.
"He's got great speed," Schroder said. "We knew he was fast, but we didn't know how fast he was. His vision has gotten tremendously better. He's seeing things open up before they do. Friday night, he made jump cuts that stopped people dead in their tracks. He's improving every week."
While Turner has entertained in the backfield, senior quarterback Maddox Anderson has been steady with 437 yards and three touchdowns while completing 53.8% of his passes.
"The quarterback position is a leadership position," Schroder said. "He's done that. He's gone into the huddle, settled the guys down and taken control of the offense. That's the biggest improvement I've seen out of him."
Tri-Center's victory over IKM-Manning keeps the Trojans in the middle of a salty playoff Class A District 8 playoff race with three games remaining.
The top four teams in the district qualify for the playoffs, and Woodbury Central, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Lawton-Bronson, Westwood and IKM-Manning appear to be contending for those spots.
Coach Schroder says the playoff picture is the elephant in the room.
"The guys know what's at stake, but we don't focus on it," he said. "We know we have to perform on Friday night. This team isn't capable of looking past anybody. It's going to be a challenge, but I think we're up for it."
Tri-Center has district tilts with Lawton-Bronson, Woodbury Central and Westwood to end the season.
Lawton-Bronson enters at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in district play. Friday's game could go a long way in determining one of the district's final playoff spots.
The Eagles have leaned on a pass-happy approach with 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns from Braden Heiss.
"They're going to spread us out," Schroder said. "They have some skill guys that are good and fast. We're going to have to deal with their speed. Our secondary will be tested."
Along those lines, Coach Schroder hopes his team can limit the Eagles' big-play opportunities while creating some of their own.
"The deep balls have got us a few times," Schroder said. "We have to focus on that. And we have to get up field, make blocks and have Michael do the things he does well."
Tune into KMA Sports' week six coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schroder.