(Carroll) -- Tri-Center’s relentless offense never quit on Monday night. However, the third-seeded Trojans (28-3) just couldn’t quite find the hit they needed in an 8-6 loss to Alburnett in a 1A state quarterfinal.
Tri-Center was chasing 10 pitches into the game, and they spent the entirety of a two and a half hour contest doing just that.
“We were just one hit away, really,” Coach Max Kozeal told KMA Sports. “We had a couple times bases loaded, and we needed guys to put it in play. It just didn’t happen. That’s baseball.”
Hunter Caves opened the game for the Pirates (29-9) with a triple and then scored alongside Andrew Ossman, who had reached on a hit by pitch, on a two-run double from Reed Stallman. That trio would prove to be the story for the No. 6 seed in the 1A field.
They worked together for a run in the second, as Caves doubled and Ossman singled. Caves came around to score when an errant throw to the infield got away. And in the fifth, No. 9 hitter Gavin Soukup joined the rally with a single before Ossman walked and Stallman launched a three-run home run.
One final rally was the difference in the seventh. The Trojans got a single from Soukup and an RBI hit from Caves before he scored for the third time on a bunt out by Stallman. In all, the top three in the order combined on six hits, six runs and six RBI.
“We were trying to get ahead with strikes on the corners and then try to get them out on balls,” Kozeal said. “You don’t like to complain about an umpire’s strike zone, but it was tough. You look at every one of those big hits and the pitch before it. We got it right where we wanted it, but we didn’t get the call.”
Ace pitcher Leyton Nelson gutted through six innings, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out four on 92 pitches, suffering his first loss in 11 decisions this season.
“Our coach told us the top four were really good hitters,” Nelson said. “But I’ve got to give them credit. One through nine, they are very good hitters. My command wasn’t there tonight, and it showed.”
While Nelson battled a deep lineup, the Tri-Center bats started to make their own rallies. They broke through with a two-out two-RBI single from Kaden McDermott in the fourth and then put up two more in the fifth on a pair of hits from Cael Corrin and Mason Rohatsch and a two-base throwing error. In the sixth, they loaded the bases on a trio of walks with just one out before reliever Caden Evans got a pop out and a strikeout.
Finally, the Trojans had the first three batters of the seventh reach base with two of them scoring. Trent Kozeal reached on his second infield hit of the evening and came around to score on Brett McGee’s RBI double. McGee moved to third on a balk and then scored on an RBI from Justice Weers, who reached on an error. While Weers, who finished the season with a school-record 50 RBI, moved up to second on a wild pitch, that was where he would stay, as Evans got a foul out, a fly out and a strikeout to end the game.
“Our guys got punched in the gut a couple times,” Kozeal said. “They got right back up, kept battling and had confidence heading into the last inning. They had 100% confidence they were going to get it done, but it just didn’t happen.”
The senior class of Ethan Alfers, Dominic Haynes, Kozeal, McDermott, McGee, Nelson, Drake Newland and Rohatsch all suited for the final time as Trojans.
“We had some good times,” Nelson said. “The bus rides. Hanging out with my guys. Practice is where it’s at. Playing catch, talking. I’m going to miss those times.”
Alburnett advances to play in a 1A state semifinal against St. Albert on Wednesday at Noon on KMA-FM 99.1. View video interviews with Coach Kozeal and Nelson below.