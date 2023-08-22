(Neola) -- Tri-Center football might have lost the state's top rusher from 2022, but that doesn't mean Coach Ryan Schroder expects the ground game to take a step back in 2023.
"I'm pretty excited," Schroder tells KMA Sports. "We had a great camp. The kids are really focused. We're pretty optimistic about the season and looking forward to it."
Turner ran wild last year, accounting for 2,114 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to claiming KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year. His big season helped Tri-Center compile a 4-5 record and reach the playoffs.
Schroder notes junior Carter Kunze will fill the void left by Turner.
"Carter Kunze is really stepping up," Schroder said. "He's doing a great job. Carter looked up to Michael a lot. They had a great relationship, and I think Carter learned a lot from him. We're seeing him trying to step into that role. You can see glimpses of what Michael did in Carter. I think Carter is going to take that and run with it."
Turner's not the only skill player Tri-Center has to replace. The Trojans also have a new quarterback after the graduation of Maddox Anderson. Senior Isaac Wohlhuter will assume the signal-caller spot.
"He's always waited patiently to step into that role," Schroder said. "He's an intelligent kid. We're excited about what Isaac can do."
Wohlhuter and Kunze will work behind an offensive line consisting of Athan Chessmore, Brooks Andersen, Ethan Georgius, Aiden Osbahr and Landon Ward.
"These guys play well together," he said. "I'm going to go ahead and say it: I think this year's line is going to be better than last year. Those guys in the trenches just want to play ball together. That's big. They're going to surprise some people."
Wohlhuter is Tri-Center's top retuning defender. He accounted for 58.5 tackles last year. Kunze (48 TKL) is also a key returning defender for the Trojans.
Schroder thinks this year's squad is a tight-knit group. That should help the Trojans navigate through the rigors of the season.
"They really work together," he said. "That's the biggest thing I look for in kids. When you get kids that work together and believe in a common goal, that sets up a good season. These kids have each other's back."
Tri-Center opens the season against Western Iowa Conference foe AHSTW. The two schools -- separated by only 16 miles -- haven't squared off since 2017.
"They're going to be a challenge," Schroder said. "But we're looking forward to it. It's been a few years since we've battled with those guys."
While Tri-Center lost the state's top rusher, AHSTW brings back KMAland's leading returning rusher: Luke Sternberg. Sternberg posted 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
"He's a big threat with unbelievable speed," Schroder said. "We've got to contain the Sternberg kid because he's very talented. We can't let him get in space."
The faces are different in the backfield, but Schroder feels his team's key to victory is the same: pound the rock.
"We've got to run the ball," he said. "We'll test the waters right away and do our best to control things up front. If we do, we're going to be just fine."
Jan Harris has reports from AHSTW/Tri-Center Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Check out the full interview with Coach Schroder below.