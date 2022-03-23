(Neola) -- The Tri-Center girls soccer team returns two potent goal scorers and looking to make their first state tournament appearance since 2017.
"I think we are looking pretty good," said Coach Jeff Lefeber. "We have some big shoes to fill from last year, but we look forward to seeing what we can do."
The Trojans posted a 17-3 record last season and fell one win shy of making the state tournament, dropping to Bishop Heelan in a regional final.
"Everything fell into place," Lefeber said. "We had a shaky defensive game but then settled down and played good defense the rest of the year. We just came together, played well and dispersed the ball all over the place."
The Ring sisters -- Miranda and Marissa -- return after posting stellar seasons last season.
Miranda led the Trojans with 30 goals while passing out 21 assists, and Marissa had 29 goals and 20 assists.
"They always look for one another," Lefeber said. "They are both great scorers, and they naturally find one another."
"They disperse the ball well. Miranda is just an outstanding shooter and can hit from anywhere. I'm looking forward to them taking over offensively and putting points on the board."
Brooke Daughenbaugh and Rachel Hundtofte return to the lineup after contributing as sophomores.
Daughenbaugh and Tatum Carlson battled injuries last year but are at full strength this year.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Brooke play," Lefeber said. "As a sophomore, she had nagging injuries that kept her from her potential."
"And Tatum will be at full strength this year. We are moving her around this year. I think our midfield will be our strength. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Arbaugh shined at the goalie position last year, surrendering just 11 goals with an 86.4% save efficiency.
"I like our defense with Preslie coming back," Lefeber said.
Add Laura Wurdeman to the mix, and the Trojans have the pieces in place for a memorable year with explosive scorers, some budding standouts, stout defense and an experienced goalie.
"I always say that you won't go anywhere if you don't play together," Lefeber said. "I think we can do that. We have the pieces to get that, but you have to have some luck to go to state. The ball has to bounce your way. If it does, we can play with anybody."
The Trojans opened their season on Monday against Harlan.
Check out the full interview with Coach Lefeber below.