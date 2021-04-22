(Neola) -- The Tri-Center girls soccer team has won five consecutive games. Their winning streak has turned the heads of many, but they expected this fast start.
"It's not a surprise to me," Coach Jeff Lefeber said. "We have some good newcomers. They've really established themselves as dominant players. I'm proud of how we are coming along."
The Trojans opened the season with a loss to Treynor but have since rattled off wins over Atlantic, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and AHSTW.
"I think we are feeling good," Lefeber said. "Treynor is tough, but we were learning a lot about ourselves. We've grown up a lot since them and made adjustments. The players have got more comfortable."
Coach Lefeber feels their stingy defense has been their identity during their five-game winning streak, allowing only four goals during this stretch.
"After we gave up a bunch to Treynor, we changed how we were doing things," he said. "Mollie Nelson and Jade Daughenbaugh lead our defense. They settle the defense down."
Nelson, the goalkeeper, has 17 saves this season. Preslie Arbaugh and Tatum Carlson have also been part of the Trojans' defensive efforts.
"We have a ways to go, but at least we are going in the right direction," Lefeber said.
Offensively, Miranda and Marissa Ring have spearheaded the Trojans. The twins have each scored a team-high eight goals. Marissa has passed out a team-best nine assists, Miranda has four.
Freshman Cassidy Cunningham also has six goals.
"We disperse the ball really well," Lefeber said. "It's a different night for a different goal. Marissa has done well at dispersing the ball. Miranda is just an all-around great player. I'm really happy with how those two are getting everyone else involved."
Tri-Center returns to action Thursday when they face Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. They also have tilts with St. Albert, Riverside and Abraham Lincoln before the calendar turns to May. Lefeber hopes his team can build off their strong start and be playing their best when the postseason arrives.
"I want to see progression," he said. "These games here don't matter as much as the postseason. I want to go far in the postseason, so we have to learn from the mistakes. I look forward to St. Albert and AL. You find your weaknesses. So you can correct them. Every game is a test, and I want to see progression."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Lefeber.