(Neola) -- With little experience entering the season, Tri-Center golf is making strides as the regular season comes to a close.
“We’ve got a lot of new golfers this year,” Tri-Center golf head coach. “We’ve got 28 kids out, of which 18 had never played golf before. I asked the boys ‘what’s your best 9-hole score,’ and most of them had never played nine holes before. I asked one of the girls ‘what’s your biggest fear when you go out and play golf?’ and she said, ‘getting lost on the golf course.’ So, that’s how novice we were to begin with.”
The Trojans have improved throughout the year despite starting the season with very little golf experience.
“Our goal always is just to get better,” Huseman said. “From when we start in mid-March, to mid-April, to mid-May, we see progression with the kids. I see it everyday. The ones that are new to golf are getting better every single day, so that’s very rewarding and they’re having a lot of fun.”
As is typical with Tri-Center boys athletics, Michael Turner is leading the way for the Trojans. Turner turned in a 9-hole average of 45.80 in the regular season.
“It’s truly a luxury [having Turner],” Huseman said. “He’s a tremendous kid, he’s a tremendous teammate, he makes everyone else around him better, he puts everyone at ease when he’s out there on the course. He’s the only returning player from last year that had any varsity experience. He’s been a tremendous leader for us.”
On the girls side, the duo of Lilly Thomas and Natalie Ausdemore have been the main contributors to Tri-Center’s efforts.
Thomas holds a 9-hole average of 53.14, with Ausdemore right behind at 54.00, both of which are top-10 averages in the Western Iowa Conference.
“[Thomas and Ausdemore] both work really hard,” Huseman said. “Last week, in the rain and the wind, Natalie and myself went out to the course because she wanted to work on her drives. Lilly is the same way, I spent a lot of time with her last week individually just working on some stuff. They’re both really hard workers and they’re truly getting better everyday.”
The WIC tournament is set for Wednesday at Nishna Hills in Atlantic, where Tri-Center looks to compete with the rest of the teams in the league.
“We’ll talk about personal bests, we’ll talk about shooting the best round of the year, just trying to get a little bit better,” Huseman said. “Team-wise, if we just try our best and do our best, everything else takes care of itself.”
With the postseason right around the corner, the Trojans look to continue sharpening their mental game.
“We’ve talked a lot about how they think their way around the golf course,” Huseman said. “You hit a bad shot, should we hit another bad shot, or should we try to get out of trouble? Things like that, just helping them mentally think their way through the round.”
Both Tri-Center teams will next tee it up at the WIC tournament Wednesday in Atlantic.
Click below to hear the full interview with Huseman from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.