(Neola) -- Tri-Center football had to adjust for missing arguably their best player on Friday night. The fact that they did and found a way to knock off a solid Lawton-Bronson squad without star Brecken Freeberg told Coach Ryan Schroder plenty about his team.
“I told them after the game on Friday,” Coach Schroder said. “It was probably one of the best team efforts we’ve ever had at Tri-Center since I took over. (Brecken) is a big part of what we do offensively and defensively. Kids were going to have to step up, and I was very proud of the effort all the way across the board.”
The Trojans (3-3 overall, 2-2 A District 8) used a big second half to pull away from the Eagles for a 40-21 win. Maddox Anderson took over at quarterback, moving the regular starter – Michael Turner – to running back. Anderson was solid with 116 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-13 efficiency while Turner carried 25 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns.
Turner also threw a touchdown on his one pass attempt while Holden Skow (3 receptions, 51 yards) and Jaxon Johnson (2 receptions, 49 yards) caught touchdown passes. Junior Owen Ward stepped up for the Trojans defense with 12.5 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss, and Skow had a pair of interceptions.
“We’re still making adjustments,” Schroder said, “but I think once the kids got in sync and got settled in they got familiar with each other. They just got comfortable with each other. Making changes midseason is never easy, but after those kids adjusted to those changes they were rolling.”
Schroder expects Freeberg, who has a team-high 445 yards rushing and nine touchdowns and 61.5 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, will be back in action this week when they travel to undefeated Woodbury Central (6-0, 4-0).
Other than a tight 18-13 win over Logan-Magnolia in week two, the Wildcats have been rolling. They rank first in Class A with 40.2 points per game on offense and fifth with just 6.8 points allowed.
“They’re very well-coached for one thing,” Schroder said. “Their quarterback is a tall kid that can see over everything. It’s a physical group, and that’s one thing about this district. Everybody is physical, and Woodbury Central is no different there. They’re coached up very well and very consistent.”
Six-foot-three, 200-pound senior quarterback Dallas Kluender has been magnificent with 1,241 yards and 16 touchdown tosses. He has four receivers with at least 10 catches, led by senior Carter Bleil’s 30 grabs for 487 yards and seven scores. In addition, junior running back Max McGill has gone for 678 yards on the ground with nine scores.
The defense, meanwhile, touts 32.0 tackles for loss, led by Kluender’s 7.5. Senior Luke Paulsen is the team’s leading tackler with 33.5, and the secondary have been ball hawks with seven interceptions. Sophomore Drew Kluender is one of six players with an interception and the only with two.
“I think the most important thing for us is to get a good start,” Schroder said. “When we get a good start, we seem to be OK throughout the game. It’s when we start slow, we kind of struggle. Just getting a good start. Whether we receive or kickoff, we can’t get a three-and-out on offense, and we need to get a stop on defense. And just be physical, be confident in what we’re doing and see how things play out.”
Quin Mann will be in Moville providing reports from Tri-Center/Woodbury Central on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA’s week seven coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Hear the complete interview with Coach Schroder linked below.