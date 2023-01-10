(Neola) -- Tri-Center girls basketball is showing improvement amidst a gauntlet schedule within the Western Iowa Conference.
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Trojans (6-5) have won six of their last nine games.
“I think that, going into the season, I wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect,” Tri-Center head coach Derek Sonderland said. “As the season goes along, [we’re] maybe not focusing so much on wins and losses, but hopefully as a team and individually we continue to get better. There’s been times I’ve been really pleased with how well we’ve played, and times where I wasn’t as happy with how we played.”
Defense has been the calling card of Tri-Center so far this season. In the Trojans’ six wins, they’ve held opponents to an average of just 31 points.
“[A lot of our defense] is understanding personnel,” Sonderland said. “In girls basketball, you probably have two or three players who are gonna be go-to players for each team. One of the things we’re trying to teach our kids is attention to detail. Understanding who [the opponents] are gonna go to and how we’re gonna guard certain people when it comes to our opponent. Attention to detail on how we wanna guard each individual, which I think helps us when it comes to team defense.”
Defense may be the main focus, but offensively, a pair of juniors is leading the charge for Tri-Center this season, starting with 5-foot-11 post player Alexis Flaherty, who averages 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
“Scoring-wise, [Flaherty] does a good job,” Sonderland said. “Obviously, with that size, it helps a little bit because she’s able to shoot over top of people. I think, for the most part, we’ve put her in the right position for where her strengths are to shoot the basketball on the floor and our guards have done a great job of getting her the ball when she’s open and allowing her to shoot some shots when she’s uncontested.”
Flaherty isn’t quite Tri-Center’s leading scorer, though. That title belongs to fellow junior Taylor Kenkel at the moment, who averages 8.6 points per game.
“[Kenkel] has done a nice job,” Sonderland said. “I think there’s been a few times where she’s passed up some shots, so she’s gotta do a better job of being ready to shoot the basketball, but credit goes to her. She’s put the time in. She’s smart enough to recognize that we’re running some sets for her or people are screening to help her get open.”
Flaherty and Kenkel are just two members of a host of juniors and sophomores that make up a youthful rotation for the Trojans.
“I’m still learning what motivates each kid, what are their strengths, what are their weaknesses,” Sonderland said. “We’re still trying to figure that out and put that together, but I think the kids are starting to understand ‘alright, what does coach want from me? What role does coach want me to play?’ So, I think both sides of the fence, as a coach and as players, we’re still trying to figure out what’s in the best interest of the team.”
A young team isn’t one expected to be successful in a league like the Western Iowa Conference, but the Trojans are more than holding their own.
The WIC features three teams who’ve appeared in the state rankings this season in Underwood, Treynor and Logan-Magnolia.
Those three squads are the only teams in front of Tri-Center in the league standings, which is an encouraging sign considering the level of competition in every contest. As the Trojans get ready to go through the conference schedule for a second time, they’ll seek improvement.
“I think we look at this part of the season and we’re gonna go back through the conference,” Sonderland said. “The big thing is to pick up, ‘alright, what did that team do to us the first time?’ The conference is really good… whether it’s win or lose, I wanna go back and look at, did we bring the best effort we could, did we have a good attitude, did we come prepared, did we eliminate some of the mistakes that hurt us in some of those losses the first time through [the schedule.]”
Next up, Tri-Center will take on Logan-Magnolia Tuesday at 6 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Sonderland from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.