(Red Oak) -- It was a familiar opponent for the Trojans of Tri-Center but for the third time this season they got a victory over Riverside and move onto the substate title with a win over the Bulldogs 53-30 on the KMA X-Stream2.
Tri-Center was aggressive early in the game taking the ball to the cup and getting to the free throw line. Riverside however was able to exploit the Trojan man to man defense and closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to lead 12-11.
“That was their best basketball, they came at us with everything they got,” Ethan Alfers said. “We were still hanging on and we knew we had to pick it up and get going.”
Head coach Chad Harder also spoke on his team's mindset after trailing in the first.
“With this group there are not a lot of highs and lows, they are pretty steady all the way through,” Harder said. “They hit some big shots and we knew they would, we just kind of settled down and made a run in the second quarter.”
Indeed the Trojans did as they started the 2nd quarter on a 13-1 run to retake the lead, a lead they never gave up. A large piece of that run was switching to a 1-3-1 zone which led to easy transition buckets off of turnovers.
“You know we get pretty long in it and it is something different that not a lot of people run so that’s why we do it,” Harder said. “Our thought process was we’ve got to get some turnovers and some buckets in transition and that’s totally what it did.”
Ethan Alfers was the front man on the zone and was able to get a large portion of the layups and pace the Trojans with 19 points on the evening.
“They were really guarding me out on the perimeter so I had to take them inside and go up with the contact to finish,” Alfers said.
After a 27-20 halftime lead Tri-Center was able to replicate their hot second quarter by carrying momentum into the 3rd. The Trojans methodically went on an 11-0 run throughout the first 6 minutes of play. After that run Tri-Center was able to cruise to a 20 point lead and put the subs in. After a 53-30 win Alfers spoke on the locker room energy knowing they are one step closer to a state tournament.
“It was electric, it’s been a while and we’ve really worked hard to get this far and it is just great,” Alfers said.
Riverside ends their season at 12-11. Tri-Center moves to 20-3 and will take on undefeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s on Saturday night at Creston High School at 7 p.m. To see the full interviews from tonight's game click below.