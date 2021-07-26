(KMAland) -- The 2021 All-Western Iowa Conference Baseball Team was released Monday, and it features four members from Tri-Center on the first team.
First-team nods for the Trojans were Trent Kozeal, Leyton Nelson, Mason Rohatsch and Brett McGee while Justice Weers and Jaxon Johnson were second-team selections.
Underwood put two on the first team: Blake Hall and Jack Vanfossan.
Other first team choices were Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Alec Fichter (Missouri Valley), Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Blake Holst (AHSTW), Max Nielsen (IKM-Manning) and Ethan Reicks (Riverside).
Brock Wallace (Treynor), Mason Boothby (Underwood), Ethan Klocke (Audubon), Jacob Fetter (Logan-Magnolia), Conner Richards (IKM-Manning), Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley), Tyler Boothby (Underwood), Kaden Snyder (Treynor), Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) and Eli Fouts (Missouri Valley) garnered second-team honors.