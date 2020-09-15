(Neola) -- Tri-Center got back in the win column Friday night with a dominant win over Sidney behind a lightning-fast start, they will look to duplicate that this week against Riverside.
One week removed from a 41-8 loss to KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood, the Trojans jumped on Sidney early en route to the 49-14 victory.
"It meant a lot," Coach Ryan Schroder said. "You're always wondering how the team is going to come back and react. We had a good week of practice and were really pleased with how the kids came out and dominated."
Tri-Center's defense flexed its muscle in the victory Friday night, holding the Cowboys to only 104 total yards of offense.
"I thought we tackled a lot better Friday night than we did against Underwood," Schroder said. "I told the guys Friday night -- this was probably the best night we've had since I've been here. The pads were popping and guys were bringing it. I was really pleased. We swarmed to the ball, which is huge."
The Trojans offense was pioneered by junior quarterback Jaxon Johnson, who completed 13 passes for 212 yards and three scores. Johnson's outing last week was a major confidence booster after a six-interception performance the week before against an opportunistic Underwood defense.
"He's only going to get better as the year goes on," Schroder said. "He's pretty fresh to the quarterback position at the high school level. He came back Friday night, made good decisions, didn't force the ball and had a really nice game."
The Trojans' run game was working against Sidney, too, churning for 210 yards and three scores from the trio of Mason Rohatsch, Brecken Freeberg and Owen Osbahr. Rohatsch also shined in the passing game, hauling in six passes for 150 yards and two scores.
Tri-Center's has started fast in their two victories this season and held Underwood's prolific offense scoreless for the first quarter. Their stellar starts to games have been a pleasant surprise to Coach Schroder.
"The first two years I was here, we always seemed to just not start very fast," he said. "This year, we focused on that. I think that's our biggest improvement so far. We are starting a lot better than we have in years previous."
They will look for another fast start Friday when they face Riverside. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday -- a 21-14 defeat to St. Albert.
"They are a well-coached football team," Schroder said. "Coach (Darrell) Frain is an excellent coach. I know he's going to have his team ready to go. It's always been a dog fight and I don't expect anything less. They like to spread teams out. They've got a talented quarterback (Austin Kremkoski) and he can run the ball, we've got to contain him. I just look for a really good football team to show up here Friday night and a really good game."
Coach Schroder is hopeful his team can replicate the stellar rushing performance from a week ago.
"I think we need to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage," he said. "That's what our focus is. If we can't run the ball, we can't throw the ball. Everybody knows that. We've got to come out like we have been, come out, start fast and be playing."
Matt Hays will have reports from Neola Friday night as part of KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage, which begins at 6:20 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Schroder can be heard below.