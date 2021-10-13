(Treynor)-- Class 1A's 14th rated Tri-Center defeated Class 2A's 14th rated Missouri Valley in the Western Iowa Conference semi-finals.
The Trojans fell behind early as they lost set number one (22-25) but won sets two (25-21) and three (25-20), lost set four 25-17, before taking set five (15-8) to reign victorious over Missouri Valley. Tri-Center Head Volleyball Coach Amy Wingert wanted revenge after a loss to the Lady Reds a week ago.
"We played them last Tuesday at home, and we did not play our best ball game," Wingert said. "We knew coming into tonight that if we played the way we knew we could play, that we could come out on top. It was our last time that we will see Missouri Valley all year. So, that really made the girls want it."
Junior Presley Arbaugh came up with ten kills and three aces on the evening. She was happy with her serving in the match.
"I think serving for me went really well," Arbaugh said. "My coach helps me just take a deep breath, serve, and that's it."
Defensive specialist Tatum Carlson added 19 digs in the game.
"My block helps me read really well," Carlson said. "They set up, and from there, I just read where to go and that helps me a lot."
Tri-Center will face Treynor in the championship game on Thursday. Missouri Valley will play Underwood in the consolation match before the championship. Catch the action on KMA FM 99.1, KMAland.com, and our KMA Sports YouTube Channel.