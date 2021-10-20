(Malvern) — The Tri-Center volleyball team dropped a set but responded confidently to move into a regional semifinal with a win over East Mills.
The Class 1A No. 14 Trojans (25-10) took down the Wolverines 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-5 to set up a showdown with conference foe Riverside Monday. Tri-Center played Wednesday’s game with a heavy heart after a senior student at the school was killed in a car accident earlier in the day.
“I was very proud of the girls to come out and play the way they did,” said Head Coach Amy Wingert. “The seniors lost a classmate this morning. It’s been an emotionally draining day for us.”
The Trojans started out the first set with a workmanlike effort, building a 10-5 lead early on. T-C kept East Mills at arms length the rest of the set to win it 25-14 behind five kills from Emile Sorenson.
In the second, the Trojans posted another fast start, scoring nine of the first 11 points. Following an East Mills timeout, the teams traded points and T-C built a 21-12 lead. Another Wolverine timeout sparked a 6-0 run, but East Mills could not get closer than that and lost the set 25-20.
The Wolverines flipped the script in set three, turning a 6-6 tie into a 12-6 advantage. The Trojans responded and got back within four at 15-11 and the teams traded the final 20 points of the set.
“I told our girls that they are not going to lay down and you’ve got to fight,” said Wingert. “They had to have endless pursuit and they did.”
The fourth and final set was all Tri-Center, scoring the first 11 points and rolling to a 25-5 victory.
“I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” said Wingert. “We’re not taking that roller coaster too far down the hill like we were at the beginning of the season. Right now, it’s staying on top where they need to.”
Mikenzie Brewer led a balanced offensive attack with 13 kills, while Sorenson finished with 12 winners and Marissa Ring notched 10. Setter Miranda Ring dished out 38 assists on the night, while Tatum Carlson led the back row with 16 digs. Carlson also chipped in three of the team’s 13 aces.
“I started to finally read by the end of the game, a little later than I wanted to,” said Carlson. “Serving, I was just trying to keep them out of system, serve their seams and find open spots on the court.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Carlson and Wingert in a video interview you can view below.
East Mills’ season comes to a close at 22-14. The Wolverines were led by 13 kills from Emily Williams.